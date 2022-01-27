Marshall Fire benefit concerts emerge across Colorado

For years, musicians have come together to raise funds after disaster strikes.

A Concert For Hurricane Relief, that aired in 2005 after Katrina, featured performances by Harry Connick Jr., Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Aaron Neville. Viewers were encouraged by a number of celebrities to call the Red Cross to offer donations.

Back in 2013, Dave Matthews, The Fray, DeVotchKa and many others played “Colorado Rising” — a show at 1stBank Center in Broomfield that raised funds for the then-recent Colorado flood victims.

Now, Front Range musicians are stepping up and organizing benefit concerts to help those impacted by the devastating Marshall Fire that destroyed close to 1,000 homes at the end of December.

On Friday, Boulder Symphony will present a benefit concert at Grace Commons Church in Boulder at 7:30 p.m.

Members will play Igor Stravinsky’s “The Soldier’s Tale,” narrated by award-winning poet Dominique Christina.

“As musicians and artists at the Boulder Symphony, community service has always been one of our most sacred values,” said Devin Patrick Hughes, music director and conductor of Boulder Symphony. “It feels essential to support our neighbors in their greatest times of need.”

Violinist Gregory Walker, who lost his home in the fire, will also be joining the ensemble to perform the theme from “Schindler’s List.”

“Gregory Walker has given so much to our community for decades, from his electric performances to his trailblazing compositions, inspiring us to go where no one has gone before, in the realm of symphonic music,” Hughes said. “Right after the fires, after losing all of his possessions, we chatted. Putting myself in his shoes, I was feeling grief on his behalf and, amazingly, he had nothing but optimism and hope to share.”

Tickets are free for Boulder Symphony Music Academy Students, $5 for those under the age of 18 and $25 for adults.

“My hope is that through these difficult times, our music can help to provide comfort, healing, and support for those who have lost so much,” Hughes said.

On Feb. 4, “Music For Marshall” — a benefit concert featuring over 10 acts— will take the stage at Boulder Theater.

“My band, Drunken Hearts, already had the date booked at the Fox Theatre with Buffalo Commons and Pick & Howl,” said Andrew McConathy, a musician who helped organize the event with 105.5 The Colorado Sound. “After the fire subsided, I called around to the bands and right away it was clear we all wanted to donate our time to the cause.”

The String Cheese Incident’s Bill Nershi and his wife Jillian Nershi are on the roster, along with SCI’s drummer Jason Hann. The Motet’s Dave Watts, who lost his home in the Marshall Fire, and Charlie Rose, formerly of Elephant Revival, are also playing the relief show.

“It just seemed like the right thing to do,” McConathy said. “So, as I’ve also been a concert promoter for the last 15 years, I donned my event-organizer cap and called a bunch of my favorite Front Range musician friends to see who wanted to be a part of it and, well, the response was overwhelming.”

The event is a draw for those looking to give back as well as for a live music-starved community that is still dealing with COVID-related cancellations and postponements.

“Mostly I’m looking forward to coming together as a community to make a difference for those who have been impacted by the fire,” McConathy said. “As artists, we are all grateful to be able to serve our community in any way during times like this and to do it with our music is an honor.”

Also performing will be Andy Thorn, Leftover Salmon’s banjoist who recently received airtime on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” for his budding relationship with a fox who frequents his property and listens to him pick.

He jumped at the opportunity to play for a cause.

“We were so devastated for everyone who lost their homes in the fire, so when I heard from my good friend Andrew McConathy that he was turning his show into a benefit, I was really happy to be part of it,” Thorn said.

Thorn who lives in Boulder Heights, between Boulder and Jamestown, recalls the surrealness of Dec. 30.

“When we first saw the fire out the window, it was hard to believe how much smoke had appeared out there on the plains,” Thorn said. “When we could see flames, it got scary and we were worried people were in danger. It looked downright apocalyptic. We were never worried about our home — which felt strange, because it’s usually our neighborhood that’s in danger in high winds and conditions like these. It’s usually our friends who live in town who are worried about us — not the other way around.”

“Music for Marshall” will be emceed by Annabel Lukins Stelling — of Cloud 9 Adventures — who has played an integral part in putting on some of the most memorial and successful festivals in her long-running career in live entertainment.

Lukins Stelling has separately already raised close to $20,000 through a GoFundMe she set up to help those close to her impacted by the Marshall Fire.

She will be joined by a secret guest emcee.

“Shows like this are always fun because nobody knows what to expect — not even the musicians,” Thorn said.

One thing that attendees can count on is the freewheeling jams, Americana bangers and infectious grooves.

“We’ll start our set as just Drunken Hearts to get settled in and then we’ll invite one to two guests on stage per song, ‘Last Waltz’-style, and then top it off with a massive — hopefully extremely climactic — super jam to close the show,” McConathy said.

Tickets — that range between $15-$18 — are on sale now. Organizers are hoping to raise even more with a silent auction, featuring donations from WinterWonderGrass, Yarmony, Greensky Bluegrass, Infamous Stringdusters, Railroad Earth and many others.

“Jack Daniels has already donated a substantial amount of money toward the event, so with ticket sales and the silent auction we hope to raise over $20,000,” McConathy said.

Avery Brewing Company and Terrapin Care Station are also sponsors.

Longmont will also be showing up for those in need with a benefit concert at Dickens Opera House, also on Feb. 4., starting at 8 p.m.

“We live really close to the neighborhoods affected by the fire, and virtually everyone wants to help, but it’s hard to know what to do,” said Cass Clayton, blues singer and slide guitar player who organized the event. “People are volunteering their time, donating home items and money and offering families a room or floor of their house. As a band, we can be useful by producing concerts to raise money. And hopefully the joy of the music will support the healing process too. Some of my favorite musicians in Colorado are joining us on stage to support the cause.”

The Cass Clayton Band will be joined by Taylor Scott, Jessica Rogalski, of Mojomama, and an all-star guest band. Jon Wirtz, Jiho Han, Dann Burke and Eric Imbrosciano will complete the lineup.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

“We created a low ticket price so everyone can afford to attend,” Clayton said. “The goal is to have an uplifting event and help our neighbors.”

With all ticket sale proceeds going to charities, guests can feel good about treating themselves to a night of stellar music in a venue that dates back to the 1880s.

“The most important part is that 100 percent of the ticket price goes directly to Marshall Fire’s charities,” Clayton said. “The cost of the venue and band is covered, so all of the revenue goes to serve the community.”

Even with reasonable ticket prices, Clayton is hopeful about generating significant funds.

“Our goal is to raise at least $3,000, so we’re asking people to consider buying tickets even if they can’t attend,” Clayton said. “Ticket donations will go to good use.”

For Clayton and other participating artists, the desire to help comes from witnessing firsthand just how much devastation the fire caused.

“I know several families and friends who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire,” Clayton said. “It’s very sad. This isn’t like a flood where you can recover things afterward. This is a complete loss of every physical memory for so many people. Our hope is that an outpouring of caring and love from the community will help people heal.”

Denver will host a couple benefit concerts, among them: