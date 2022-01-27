Retired U.S. Army General Stanley McChrystal to speak CU Boulder

Retired U.S. Army General Stanley McChrystal’s life as a four-star general was associated with the deadly risk of combat.

Throughout his life, he has watched others fail to mitigate risks by focusing on the probability of what can happen instead of assessing how it can be handled.

Although the future is unpredictable, control can can help build a strong defense against what we know — and what we don’t.

McChrystal will speak about this and other related topics as part of the Leo Hill Leadership Speaker Series in February, according to a news release from the University of Colorado Boulder.

This is the sixth series brought to CU Boulder by the Quigg and Virginia S. Newton Endowed Chair in Leadership, a position now held by Chancellor Philip DiStefano. The premise of the series is to expose students to leaders in multiple fields. Other speakers in the series have included columnist and bestselling author David Brooks, former Secretary of Defense and Central Intelligence Agency Director Robert Gates and the first woman of color in space, astronaut Mae Jemison.

McChrystal, a retired four-star general and author, has practiced and established effective leadership throughout his career, the release said. In July 2010, he retired from the United States Army as a four-star general, with his last assignment as the commander of the International Security Assistance Force and as commander in Afghanistan. He had previously served as the director of the Joint Staff and as the commander of the Joint Special Operations Command. He is a senior fellow at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University and the co-founder of the McChrystal Group, a leadership consulting firm.

His latest book, “Risk: A User’s Guide,” provides timely leadership advice to remind that people are often their own greatest risk factor, the release said. He has also published “My Share of the Task: A Memoir,” “Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World” and “Leaders: Myth and Reality.”

If you go

What: Stan McChrystal at CU Boulder’s Leo Hill Leadership Speaker Series

When: 7:30 p.m., Feb. 28

Where: Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1595 Pleasant St.

Cost: $2, students; $10, faculty and staff; $20 community

More info: Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3AAa0H0.