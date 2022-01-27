‘Pathetic’ effort dooms CU Buffs men’s basketball at Washington

SEATTLE — Colorado vanquished some demons earlier in the week in a venue that has been less than hospitable over the years.

Yet the Buffaloes’ newfound momentum came to a screeching halt in another arena traditionally unkind to CU. And head coach Tad Boyle wasn’t happy about it.

Washington dominated the Buffs after halftime, taking advantage of another turnover-filled effort from CU to run away from the Buffs in a 60-58 decision Thursday night.

The defeat erased much of the luster the Buffs gained with their comeback victory on Tuesday at Oregon. It was CU’s 12th loss in their past 13 games at Washington and extended the Buffs’ losing streak to six games at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Buffs finished with 16 turnovers, marking the fourth consecutive game the Buffs have recorded at least 16. That carelessness led to a decisive 21-7 advantage for UW in points off turnovers. More galling to Boyle than the final turnover tally was how they occurred — all 16 turnovers were credited as steals for the Huskies.

“It was just a pathetic performance by our team. Absolutely pathetic,” Boyle said. “That’s on me. I’m the head coach, I’ve got to take responsibility for that. Of the (16) turnovers, 16 were steals. To me, that starts with toughness and being strong with the basketball. We couldn’t take care of the ball because they were the aggressor defensively.

“They were the aggressor. They were tougher. We have nobody to blame but ourselves. This is as disappointing a loss as I’ve had — given the circumstances, given the two teams — in the 11 and a half years I’ve been at Colorado.”

CU led by a point at halftime but committed seven turnovers in the first 9:53 of the second half, allowing the Huskies to take charge with a 20-6 run.

UW pushed its lead to 57-42 before the Buffs stormed back, reeling off a 16-3 run capped by a pair of Julian Hammond free throws with 58.3 seconds left that trimmed UW’s lead to 60-58. Washington’s Terrell Brown missed two free throws, giving CU a final chance, but Jabari Walker’s potential game winner in the final seconds went awry.

Brown was a problem for the Buffs the entire night, going 10-for-17 from the field with a game-high 26 points.

CU’s defense otherwise was adequate, though Washington’s final shooting percentage of .393 was bolstered by a .462 mark after halftime. The Buffs were outrebounded 42-35, with UW grabbing 15 offensive rebounds, after CU outrebounded the Huskies 47-27 during a win in Boulder on Jan. 9. Washington forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. matched a career-high with 11 boards.

“We’ve given up offensive rebounds all year. It will continue to be a problem until we box out and get all five to box out,” CU senior forward Evan Battey said. “Their zone really bothered us. We didn’t catch the ball in a triple-threat stance like we’re supposed to. You put the ball over your head and there’s only one option, to pass. Just playing scared. A lot of things that ultimately fall on me. I’ve got to have my guys prepared to play.”

CU played without starting forward Tristan da Silva (illness), who scored a career-high 22 points in the home win against UW three weeks ago and who was coming off a 5-for-6, 15-point outing in the win at Oregon on Tuesday. Battey and Elijah Parquet were the Buffs’ only starters to shoot at least 50 percent, albeit in limited attempts (a combined 6-for-11). The rest of CU’s starters—Walker, Keeshawn Barthelemy, and Nique Clifford — combined to go 9-for-31 (.290).

Walker went 6-for-6 at the free throw line and was the Buffs’ only double-figure scorer with 14 points. Overall, CU’s .340 shooting percentage was its third-lowest of the season.

“We somehow were still in this game today and we gave up 15 offensive rebounds,” Walker said. “It’s tough to win when you’re doing that.”

Fast break

What went right: Not much, but the Buffs kept close thanks to another solid effort at the free throw line (14-for-17).

What went wrong: Everything else. CU shot just .340, got outrebounded 42-35, and committed 16 turnovers.

Star of the game: Jabari Walker. The sophomore forward didn’t enjoy his best shooting night (4-for-15), but he went 6-for-6 at the free throw line and finished with team-leading totals of 14 points and nine rebounds.

What’s next: The Buffs will attempt to make it two out of three on their extended road trip at Washington State on Sunday (8 p.m. MT, FS1).

Washington 60, Colorado 58

COLORADO (13-7, 5-5 Pac-12)

Battey 3-6 2-2 9, Walker 4-15 6-6 14, Barthelemy 2-9 3-4 9, Clifford 3-7 0-1 6, Parquet 3-5 1-2 9, Hammond 1-6 2-2 5, O’Brien 1-2 0-0 3, Simpson 1-3 0-0 3, Loughlin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 14-17 58.

WASHINGTON (10-8, 5-3 Pac-12)

Matthews 6-14 0-2 15, Roberts 3-8 0-1 6, Bey 1-6 1-2 3, Brown 10-17 6-10 26, Davis 1-4 1-1 3, Fuller 1-5 0-1 2, Bajema 2-5 0-0 5, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Sorn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 8-17 60.

Halftime – Colorado 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Colorado 8-24 (Parquet 2-4, Barthelemy 2-8, O’Brien 1-1, Simpson 1-2, Battey 1-3, Hammond 1-3, Clifford 0-1, Walker 0-2), Washington 4-17 (Matthews 3-6, Bajema 1-2, Bey 0-2, Davis 0-3, Fuller 0-4). Rebounds – Colorado 35 (Walker 9), Washington 42 (Matthews 11). Assists – Colorado 14 (Barthelemy 4), Washington 10 (Brown, Davis 4). Total Fouls – Colorado 16, Washington 18. A – 5,593.