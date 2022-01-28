CU Buffs football notes: Nate Landman receives NFL Combine invite

Former Colorado linebacker Nate Landman has received an invitation to the NFL scouting combine.

The combine, scheduled for March 1-7 in Indianapolis, brings many of the top NFL Draft hopefuls together for workouts and interviews with scouts.

A second-team All-Pac-12 selection and two-time Butkus Award semifinalist, Landman is tied for fifth in CU history for career tackles (409) and ranks second in unassisted tackles (285) and sixth in tackles for loss (40).

Last season, Landman was on track last season to become the first player in CU history to lead the Buffs in tackles four years in a row, but a shoulder injury sidelined him for the final five games. He still finished the 2021 season with 71 tackles, six tackles for loss and four pass breakups.

Landman is the first player in CU history to earn first- or second-team all-conference honors four times in his career.

With the NFL Draft slated for April 28-30, Landman is looking to become the first CU inside linebacker selected since Jordon Dizon in 2008. Dizon and Sean Tufts (2004) are the only CU inside linebackers drafted in the last 24 years.

Earlier this week, Landman announced he has signed with SportsTrust Advisors. Landman and former CU outside linebacker Carson Wells are slated to play in the East-West Shrine Game on Thursday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Recruits in town

The regular signing period begins Wednesday, and CU is hosting several players on recruiting visits this weekend.

The Buffs are hosting three players on official visits: offensive lineman Alex Harkey (Tyler Junior College), running back Ramon Jefferson (Sam Houston State) and safety Jeremy Mack (East Mississippi Community College).

Listed at 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, Jefferson would be a graduate transfer with one season to play. He was an FCS second-team All-American in 2021 after rushing for 1,155 yards and 13 touchdowns. During the Bearkats’ 10-game spring season, he rushed for 752 yards and seven TDs.

Mack has three seasons of eligibility remaining. He recorded 40 tackles and four interceptions at EMCC last season.

Harkey also has three years of eligibility remaining. He received All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference honorable mention last season.

The Buffs are also hosting running back Anthony Hankerson and quarterback Ryan Staub on unofficial visits.

Hankerson is a 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) High School, which finished last season ranked No. 9 nationally by MaxPreps.com. A three-star recruit, Hankerson helped the Raiders to three consecutive Class 7A state titles, topping 1,000 rushing yards in each of those seasons. He had 1,057 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior.

On Thursday, Hankerson received a scholarship offer from the Buffs, who hope to bring him in as a grayshirt next January. He has 29 total offers and visited Florida International, led by former CU head coach Mike MacIntyre, last week.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound Staub is a three-star recruit in the 2023 class. At West Ranch (Calif.) High School last season, he threw for 2,414 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while rushing for 324 yards and six touchdowns. He was named the Foothill League offensive player of the year.

Staub received a scholarship offer from CU earlier this week. He also has an offer from Arizona.

Notes

Legacy High School senior defensive back Braden Keith verbally committed to the Buffs on Friday, accepting a preferred walk-on offer. Keith had 21 tackles and four interceptions as a senior last fall. … Former CU safety Anthony Perkins was hired as cornerbacks coach at Oregon State earlier this week. Perkins, who played at CU from 2008-11, spent the past three years coaching corners at Colorado State.