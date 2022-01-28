CU track opens Colorado Invitational with three titles

Colorado track and field opened its final home meet of the 2022 indoor season Friday with the field events portion of the Colorado Invitational.

The Buffaloes picked up three wins in the vertical jumps with Noah Bouchard and Avery McMullen taking the high jump titles while Nick Bianco won the pole vault.

The field portion of the meet was smaller than anticipated with only CU competing against CSU athletes. Bouchard cleared 2.06 meters (6-9) to take the win over teammate Ryan Charles who finished second with a clearance of 2.01 meters (6-7). Bouchard needed three attempts over 2.01 to advance and keep his undefeated streak alive, then cleared 2.06 meters on his first attempt to take the victory.

On the women’s side, Avery McMullen led an all Buff competition. She and teammate Kylee Harr both cleared the bars on their first attempts at 1.65 meters (5-5) and 1.70 meters (5-7), but both also missed their first three attempts at 1.75 meters (5-8.75). Based on the NCAA rulebook, there cannot be a tie at first place so the two both took a fourth attempt at 1.75 in a jump-off, with McMullen clearing on her first attempt to take the win.

In the men’s vault, Bianco was the only athlete left in the competition after two athletes from CSU both no-heighted at their opening heights. Bianco cleared 4.55 meters (14-11) on his first vault, which ended up being the only clearance for the men’s pole vault after he missed three times at 4.70 meters.

In the throws, unattached athlete Dominique Williams won the men’s weight throw and cracked the 20-meter mark with a toss of 20.01 meters (65-7.75). Right behind him in third was Tyler Sconce with a toss of 18.59 meters (61-0), just two centimeters off his personal best. Clayton Castro also had a large personal best of 20 centimeters with a toss of 16.25 meters (53-3.75). Lars Atkinson opened the throws with a personal best in the shot put of nearly 30 centimeters at 12.61 meters (41-4.5). Henry Carlson led the CU men in the shot with a fifth-place finish.

On the women’s side, three CU women threw over the 50-foot mark led by Amanda Opp with a toss of 16.13 meters (52-11) in second.

Action continues Saturday with the highly anticipated miles starting at 11 a.m. in the IPF. Eduardo Herrera will lead the men, while Rachel McArthur will pace the women’s mile along with CU alum and Olympian Val Constien in the race

RESULTS

Men’s High Jump: 1. Noah Bouchard (COLO) 2.06m (6-9); 2. Ryan Charles (COLO) 2.01m (6-7); 4. John Swabik (COLO) 1.81m (5-11.25)

Men’s Pole Vault: 1. Nick Bianco (COLO) 4.55m (14-11)

Men’s Long Jump: 1. Cory Taylor (CSU) 6.77m (22-2.5); 4. Aidan Christiansen (COLO) 6.48m (21-3.25)

Men’s Shot Put: 1. Mariano Kis (CSU) 16.10m (52-10); 5. Henry Carlson (COLO) 13.95m (45-9.25); 7. Lars Atkinson (COLO) 12.61m (41-4.5)

Men’s Weight Throw: 1. Dominique Williams (UNAT) 20.01m (65-7.75); 3. Tyler Sconce (COLO) 18.59m (61-0); 5. Clayton Castro (COLO) 16.25m (53-3.75); 7. Lars Atkinson (COLO) 14.24m (46-8.75)

Men’s Triple Jump: 1. Isa Bynum (CSU) 13.86m (45-5.75); 2. Jackson Meyer (COLO) 13.22m (43-4.5)

Women’s High Jump: 1. Avery McMullen (COLO) 1.75m (5-8.75); 2. Kylee Harr (COLO) 1.70m (5-7); 3. Allie Routledge (COLO) 1.65m (5-5)

Women’s Pole Vault: 1. Celyn Stermer (CSU) 3.96m (12-11.75)

Women’s Long Jump: 1. Jahzara Davis (CSU) 5.38m (17-8); 2. Jada Green (COLO) 5.38m (17-8); 5. Elise Gillett (COLO) 4.99m (16-4.5); 6. Sarah Aanenson (COLO) 4.95m (16-3)

Women’s Shot Put: 1. Gabby McDonald (CSU) 15.61m (51-2.75); 4. Bella Braun (COLO) 10.56m (34-7.75); 4. Obi Osafo-Mensah (COLO) 10.10m (33-1.75)

Women’s Weight Throw: 1. Tarynn Bown (CSU) 18.67m (61-3); 2. Amanda Opp (COLO) 16.13m (52-11); 4. Gya’ni Sami (COLO) 15.98m (52-5.25); 5. Bella Braun (COLO) 15.39m (50-6); 7. Elena Opp (COLO) 15.08m (49-5.75); 10. Obi Osafo-Mensah (COLO) 13.57m (44-6.25)

Women’s Triple Jump: Aaliyah Robinson (CSU) 10.16m (33-4)