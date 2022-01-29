Out Boulder County adds dedicated youth space

Out Boulder County’s youth groups now have a dedicated space that the organization’s leaders hope will become a safe, welcoming community.

The youth space takes up one floor of Out Boulder County’s new community center, located at 3340 Mitchell Lane in east Boulder. The center, which includes administrative offices and meeting spaces, also will serve as the location for adult programs, community trainings and workshops. An open house for the community center was held last week.

Out Boulder County leaders said a youth community space is needed now more than ever, given the current teen mental health crisis.

Jenna Howerton, Out Boulder County’s youth program manager, said young people previously would end up “crammed” together on a rug in the old space.

“The new building offers us so much more than just space to grow,” she said in a written statement. “LGBTQ+ youth, in particular, are so used to being isolated, shoved back in the closet and in general confined to limited safe spaces to be themselves. Here, with an entire floor dedicated to the youth program, they are able to create a safe home physically and emotionally.”

Youth program leaders are still setting up the space, including study spaces and a “quiet” room to recharge or talk one-on-one. A corner is filled with clothes racks stacked with gender affirming clothes. Another spot is the location for the Boulder Public Library’s Book Queeries, an LGBTQ themed book club for teens.

The added space opens up new opportunities, including dance classes and larger scale art classes. Before, youth program assistant Chris Castañeda said, activities like dance were limited to warmer months so they could be held outside.

“Having our own space has really opened up a lot of options,” they said.

This month, youth activities included canvas painting, a masculinity workshop with Boulder’s Moving to End Sexual Assault, an anime night, dance class and lantern making for the Lunar New Year.

Teens at a recent high school group meeting said they’re looking forward to adding art to the space to give it more character. While several said they liked the feel of the original “rainbow house” in downtown Boulder, they appreciate the bigger space in the new location.

“The new space is super, super cool because we have more space for activities,” said Grey McCalpin, a freshman at Boulder High. “I don’t think you could have done the splits in the last place without knocking something over.”

He added he likes having a space to meet at Out Boulder County instead of meeting in another community space.

“It’s important,” he said. “It feels safer.”

JoJo Follmar, a sophomore at Centaurus High, said the space has potential.

“It has cool vibes,” they said. “This place will be really cool.”