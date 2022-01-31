Backs against the wall, CU Buffs with no choice but to regroup

Sometimes reality is painful. And that’s the reality facing the Colorado men’s basketball team now.

Grit and determination have served the Buffaloes well for much of the season, but CU ran out of gumption on Sunday night. The Buffs were sloppy, cold from the floor, outhustled, outrebounded, and just generally dominated in a thorough 70-43 beatdown at Washington State.

The truth is at hand for the Buffs and their injury/illness depleted rotation. An NCAA Tournament bid is not out of the picture until CU gets eliminated from the Pac-12 Conference tournament. And chances are when the Buffs return home to host the Oregon schools this week, they will almost have to play better than the showing they put on at Beasley Coliseum. It’s difficult to picture the team playing any worse.

Yet with that postseason picture fading rapidly, the Buffs have the look of a team that simply will attempt to finish strong over the final nine games of the regular season than one capable of summoning a February-March surge.

“Here’s the reality. We have a team right now this year where we have to play well to give ourselves a chance,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “We’re not good enough to not play well and expect to have a chance to win. Last year’s team was good enough — they were talented enough, they were tough enough — to not play well and still have a chance to win.

“This year’s team, we’re not that good. We don’t have any experience. We don’t have the toughness that is needed to not play well and have a chance to win. That’s the reality. And reality sucks sometimes.”

The win at Oregon that began CU’s road trip pushed the Buffs NET ranking to No. 76 — still on the outside of the NCAA Tournament bubble, but certainly close enough to still make a February push. After losing at Washington and Washington State, posting losses equally ugly tough in different ways, CU began this week at No. 92 in the NET, with only one regular season game remaining that currently counts as a Quadrant 1 opportunity — the Feb. 26 home game against Arizona.

As the Buffs begin preparations for Thursday’s home game against Oregon (8 p.m., FS1), any chance of CU getting back on track will revolve heavily on the availability of forward Tristan da Silva and senior guard Elijah Parquet (foot). Both played key roles in the win against Oregon, but da Silva missed the remainder of the trip while Parquet was sidelined during Sunday’s lopsided loss at WSU.

“We’ve got to right the ship. We’ve got to figure out why we had these two performances,” Boyle said. “We’ve got to get better. We cannot feel sorry for ourselves and we can’t expect that it’s going to magically happen. We have to make things happen. There’s a reason why teams win. There’s a reason why teams lose. And there’s multiple reasons we lost (at WSU). It was one of those nights offensively where we missed some point-blank shots. But that’s OK. We can still be in the game if we guard, if we rebound, if we compete. We didn’t do those things. We didn’t get to the free throw line. It was just an embarrassing performance.”

Makeup date

The Pac-12 at long last announced the Buffs’ makeup date at Oregon State and, like last week’s visit to Oregon, the game has been tagged to the start of a road trip. CU is set to play in Corvallis on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. It will be another three-game road trip for the Buffs, with a two-game swing through the Bay Area beginning at Cal on Feb. 17.