Pac-12 announces men’s basketball players of the week

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva (1/31/22)Terrell Brown Jr., WASHINGTONSr., G, Seattle, Wash.

• Pac-12 scoring (21.7 ppg) and steals (2.4 spg) leader averaged 28.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting (20-40), 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals to lift Washington to 6-3 in league play with a home sweep of the Mountain schools.• Opened week with 26 points (10-17 FG), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 60-58 victory over Colorado.• Forced both overtime periods and posted his third 30-point outing of season – the rest of the Pac-12 combined has two – with 30 points along with four boards, four assists and three blocks in 77-73 win over Utah.• Only player in NCAA Division I averaging 21 points (21.7), three assists (3.9) and two steals (2.4).• Second Pac-12 Player of the Week honor of season (11/29/21).

ALSO NOMINATED: Christian Koloko, Arizona; Jabari Walker, Colorado; Jules Bernard, UCLA; Andrej Jakimovski, Washington State.

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva (1/31/22)Harrison Ingram, STANFORDFr., F, Dallas, Texas

• Totaled 12 points, including go-ahead layup with 33 seconds remaining, five assists and three rebounds to help Stanford sweep the season series from USC with a 64-61 victory over the No. 15 Trojans in Los Angeles on Thursday.• Averaged 8.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists as Cardinal split its LA swing.• Fifth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor of season, second-most since award’s creation in 2019-20 (Evan Mobley – 7).

ALSO NOMINATED: Sam Alajiki, California.