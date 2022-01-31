Pac-12 announces women’s basketball players of the week

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Cameron Brink, So., F, Stanford (Beaverton, Ore.)» 2 G, 18.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 2.0 BPG, .778 FG%

Averaged 18.0 points on 77.8 percent shooting and 11.0 rebounds in Stanford’s home wins over Arizona State (78-50) and No. 8 Arizona (75-69).Put together her conference-leading seventh double-double of the season and second against a top-10 team (Nov. 21 vs. No. 4 Indiana) with 25 points and 15 rebounds against the Wildcats.One of two players in the nation this season to have 25 points and 15 rebounds against a top-10 opponent (NaLyssa Smith, Baylor).One of seven players in the country with multiple double-doubles against top-10 teams this season (Ayoka Lee, Kansas State – 4; Aliyah Boston, South Carolina – 3; Elissa Cunane, NC State – 2; Haley Jones, Stanford – 2; Aneesah Morrow, DePaul – 2; Angel Reese, Maryland – 2).Third Pac-12 Player of the Week award this season and Stanford’s 116th all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Mya Hollingshed, COLO; Jordyn Jenkins, USC; Shaina Pellington, ARIZ; Nyara Sabally, ORE; Johanna Teder, WSU; Haley Van Dyke, WASH; Talia von Oelhoffen, OSU; Dasia Young, UTAH.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Gianna Kneepkens, Fr., G, Utah (Duluth, Minn.)» 3 G, 12.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.0 APG

Shot 40.0 percent from the field and averaged 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds.Put up a game-high 17 points on Wednesday at No. 19 Oregon.Played a season-high 37 minutes on Friday night against Colorado and had 11 points and six rebounds.Fourth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award this season (Dec. 6, Dec. 27, Jan. 24) and Utah’s 20th all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Kiki Iriafen, STAN; Rayah Marshall, USC; Jayda Noble, WASH; Kindyll Wetta, COLO.