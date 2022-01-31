Pac-12 notes: Terrell Brown Jr. helping UW flip the script

Terrell Brown Jr. finally found a home by returning home.

The oft-traveled Brown has evolved into perhaps the most consistent scorer in the Pac-12 Conference, and he has the Washington Huskies in position to be one of the surprise teams in the league this season.

By sweeping Colorado and Utah, which fell to UW in a double-overtime thriller on Saturday, the Huskies improved to 6-3 in league play. And by continuing his prolific scoring run, Brown on Monday was named the Pac-12 player of the week for the second time this season.

Brown is a Seattle native who spent two seasons at the University of Seattle after transferring following one year at Shoreline Community College. At Seattle, Brown led the team in scoring twice and was a first team All-WAC selection while averaging 20.7 points during the 2019-20 season.

Brown opted to try his hand at a bigger challenge in the Pac-12 last year, transferring to Arizona, but he never quite fit in during a down year for the Wildcats, averaging 7.6 points in 26 games. With the extra season of eligibility provided by the NCAA last year for the pandemic season of 2020-21, Brown opted to return home, this time joining Washington.

Brown often has been a one-man show for the otherwise offensively challenged Huskies, but it has been quite a show. He went 10-for-17 with 26 points — just over 43% of the Huskies’ 60-point total — in a win last week against Colorado. He followed that with 30 points in the double-overtime win against Utah.

To begin the week, Brown leads the Pac-12 in scoring (21.7) and steals per game (2.4). He has posted 12 20-point games and has averaged 23.8 points over the past six games.

As for the Huskies, UW was picked 11th in the league in the preseason media poll but will hit the halfway point of its league schedule above .500. It won’t be easy for UW to keep it that way. The Huskies make the two-game trip through the Bay Area this week, but so far they have played just one game against the Pac-12’s three season-long ranked teams (UCLA, USC, Arizona), suffering a 16-point loss at UA on Jan. 3.

UW still has home dates scheduled against Oregon and Arizona, along with a trip to Los Angeles still ahead on the league schedule. The Huskies also have a still-unannounced makeup date at home against UCLA.

Poll positions

In the latest AP Top 25 released on Monday, UCLA jumped four spots back up to No. 3 after its impressive win against Arizona last week. The Wildcats dropped four spots to No. 7, while USC dropped four spots to No. 19. No other Pac-12 team received any votes.

The Pac-12 NET rankings to begin the week: Arizona (3), UCLA (10), USC (26), Washington State (38), Oregon (58), Stanford (89), Colorado (92), Cal (128), Utah (130), Washington (140), Arizona State (152), Oregon State (226).

Notable

With 12 points, 13 rebounds, and five blocked shots during Arizona’s win against Arizona State, Wildcats forward Christian Koloko became the first Pac-12 player to collect at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in a game since UCLA’s Tyler Honeycutt in 2010. Koloko is the first Arizona player to reach those numbers since Jordan Hill in 2008…Utah announced it has suspended center Dusan Mahorcic indefinitely…For the fifth time this season, Stanford’s Harrison Ingram won the Pac-12’s freshman of the week award. Ingram averaged 8.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in two games and recorded the go-ahead layup in the final minute of the Cardinal’s upset win at USC…In addition to announcing the makeup date for Colorado’s game at Oregon State, the Pac-12 on Monday announced a Feb. 14 makeup date for Washington State’s game at Oregon.