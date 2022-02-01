Skip to content

CU Boulder’s Fiske Planetarium to show movie about NASA program

Fiske Planetarium at the University of Colorado Boulder and Tend studios in Longmont have partnered to bring the feature length film, “FORWARD! To The Moon,” narrated by Kari Bryon.

“FORWARD! To The Moon” explores NASA’s Artemis program and the next steps to exploring the universe by using 51,000 4K frames of 3D animated and live action footage, making the Artemis program seemingly come to life.

“FORWARD! takes viewers on a journey through astronaut training to launch to the moon and beyond, exploring new frontiers in space,” according to both institutions. “This family friendly film’s goal is “attracting NASA’s Artemis generation to pursue careers in space exploration.”

The 25-minute film is having its VIP premier Wednesday at Fiske Planetarium and will be open to the public later this month. Showtimes and tickets will be available at Fiske’s website at colorado.edu/fiske/.

