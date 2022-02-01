Skip to content

CU Buffs volleyball adds pair to 2022 signing class

The Colorado women’s volleyball team announced Tuesday the addition of a transfer outside hitter and an incoming libero/defensive specialist as part of their 2022 signing class.

The team adds graduate transfer outside hitter Lexi Hadrych from UCLA and defensive specialist and libero signee Emma DeSensi from Louisville, Ky.

“We are very excited about the additions of Lexi and Emma to the Buff family and what is becoming a very deep and talented 2022 recruiting class,” head coach Jesse Mahoney said in a release. “I’m confident that these young women will be great contributors our team’s culture and competitive success.”

Hadrych is a 6-foot-1 outside hitter from Murrieta, Calif., and comes to CU as a redshirt senior. In 2019, she had a fantastic season and was third for UCLA with 2.04 kills per set, recording double-digit kills in six matches. She was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week in late October of 2019 when she had 10 kills against No.15 Cal and No.2 Stanford. Hadrych hit all her career-highs in 2019 with 15 kills on 27 attempts against Oregon State, six blocks against Oregon and a .391 hitting percentage against Washington State.

Hadrych played in 20 matches between the spring and fall seasons in 2021.

DeSensi is a 5-6 defensive specialist/libero from Assumption (Ky.) High School. She had 210 digs and 44 aces her senior season.

“We have a deep pool of libero/DS’s on our roster and I think Emma will certainly add talent and a competitive edge to it,” Mahoney added.

