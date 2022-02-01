Dining Buzz: Boulder County Valentine’s Day feasts, plus Avanti hosting wildfire benefit party

The Big Red F family of restaurants is going all out for Valentine’s Day this year, featuring special offerings at Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar, The Post, Centro and the West End Tavern.

At Jax Fish House — with two area locations at 928 Pearl St., Boulder, and 123 N. College Ave., Fort Collins — will offer a four-course, $75-per-person “Seafood is for Lovers” dinner from Feb. 11-14. This feast includes an oyster starter, a choice of a prawn or scallop second course, then either pan-seared snapper or a bone-in filet for an entrée, followed by dessert. The dinner is available at all Jax locations.

On the same dates, all locations of The Post will serve up a $75-for-two special consisting of four pieces of fried chicken, caviar, a side, a house salad and a choice of dessert. Nearby locations are in Lafayette at 105 W. Emma St., in Boulder at 2027 13th St., and in Longmont at 1258 S. Hover Road.

The West End Tavern, 926 Pearl St., Boulder, will also dish out a “Tavern Love Menu” from Feb. 11-14, which includes such courses as coconut shrimp, smoked prime rib and an assortment of specialty cocktails. Try an “I Choose You” drink for $13 — a chocolate old fashioned with bourbon, chocolate bitters, sugar, Bordeaux cherry and a garnish of orange and chocolate.

Last, but not least, Centro, 950 Pearl St., Boulder, is extending the festivities from Feb. 11-15 and will feature dinner specials like a bone-in ribeye for two, roasted beet salad and crab cakes. Most importantly, on Sunday, Feb. 13, Centro will host a “Galentine’s Brunch” full of margaritas and mimosas — and 50% of those drink sales will benefit Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence.

More information on any of these menus can be found at bigredf.com.

Wildfire benefit

Avanti Food & Beverage, 1401 Pearl St., Boulder, is hosting a Boulder County Fire benefit event on Feb. 5 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include two drink tickets, a $15 food voucher and a raffle ticket.

Proceeds from this event will go to the Colorado Wildfire Fund as well as a GoFundMe campaign for an Avanti employee who lost their home in the December Marshall Fire.

Aside from games like a rock, paper, scissors tournament and a bartender speed competition, the event will feature music from Acoustic Ambush, DJ Musa, DJ Alquimista and others. There will also be a silent auction, performances by local comedians, Jumbo Jenga and additional amusements.

More information is available at: boulder.avantifandb.com.

Love from Martinis

Longmont’s Martinis Bistro, 543 Terry St., is offering a special $150-per-couple Valentine’s dinner menu on Feb. 11, 12 and 14.

This celebratory meal will serve up a choice of appetizer, soup or salad, an entrée and dessert. Starter selections include Colorado Arctic char sashimi, potato gnocci, oysters or portobello mushroom. Second course options include a celery bisque or roasted-apple salad. There are four entrée options on tap, including pan-roasted pheasant breast and a broccoli steak. Dessert presents a choice between chocolate pistachio cake or a honey crème caramel.

Reservations can be made at martinisbistro.com.

Farm fare

Three Leaf Farms, 445 S. 112th St., Lafayette, has opened reservations for its summer series of farm dinners that run from June through September. The June dinner will offer vegetarian fare and each meal will feature a four-course menu and a farm tour. Pricing is $95 per person.

More information and tickers are available at threeleaffarm.com.