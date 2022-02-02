Skip to content

Former CU Buffs standout Billy Waddy dies

SportsCollege Sports

Former CU Buffs standout Billy Waddy dies

By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Billy Waddy was a standout wingback and split end for the Colorado Buffaloes from 1973-76. (Photo provided by University of Colorado Athletics)

Former Colorado Buffaloes standout Billy Waddy died on Jan. 21 in Minnesota.

Waddy, 67, played football at CU from 1973-76 and earned All-Big 8 honorable mention three times in his career.

A second-round draft choice of the Los Angeles Rams in 1977, Waddy played six seasons with the Rams one with the Minnesota Vikings.

Waddy was recruited to CU by Eddie Crowder and played his last three seasons for Bill Mallory. With the Buffs, Waddy played wingback before moving to split end. During his career, he rushed for 1,554 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught 31 passes for 475 yards and two touchdowns.

In addition, Waddy had 32 kickoff returns for 849 yards and two touchdowns, punted three times for an average of 50.0 yards per punt and, as a freshman, completed 4-of-6 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

After finishing second on the team in rushing as a freshman in 1973, with 551 yards, Waddy led the Buffs with 765 rushing yards in 1974.

Waddy earned All-Big 8 recognition in 1973, 1974 and 1976 and helped the Buffs reach the Bluebonnet Bowl in 1975 and the Orange Bowl in 1976.

During his NFL career, Waddy caught 120 passes for 1,953 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 16.4 yards per catch. He helped the Rams get to Super Bowl XIV on Jan. 20, 1980, and caught three passes for 75 yards in the 31-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Real Estate For Senior Living

    If you are interested in looking at real estate for senior living, you should get to know Realtor Fred Smith....
  2. Your Alternative To Assisted Living Facilities

    The team of personal caregivers at Cozy Country Care are qualified CNAs who provide long and short-term elderly care solutions...
  3. The Finest USDA Choice Beef, Hand-Cut To Order

    Making a grocery list? Better add Your Butcher, Frank to your plans. They have the finest USDA Choice beef, hand-cut...
  4. The Relocation Help Your Need

    Are you considering a move to the Boulder area? There are so many questions, from quality of schools and health...
  5. Your Favorite Beer Store

    Twin Peaks Liquor wants to be your favorite beer store. They have the largest selection of beer in town—it covers...