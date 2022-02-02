Former CU Buffs standout Billy Waddy dies

Former Colorado Buffaloes standout Billy Waddy died on Jan. 21 in Minnesota.

Waddy, 67, played football at CU from 1973-76 and earned All-Big 8 honorable mention three times in his career.

A second-round draft choice of the Los Angeles Rams in 1977, Waddy played six seasons with the Rams one with the Minnesota Vikings.

Waddy was recruited to CU by Eddie Crowder and played his last three seasons for Bill Mallory. With the Buffs, Waddy played wingback before moving to split end. During his career, he rushed for 1,554 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught 31 passes for 475 yards and two touchdowns.

In addition, Waddy had 32 kickoff returns for 849 yards and two touchdowns, punted three times for an average of 50.0 yards per punt and, as a freshman, completed 4-of-6 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

After finishing second on the team in rushing as a freshman in 1973, with 551 yards, Waddy led the Buffs with 765 rushing yards in 1974.

Waddy earned All-Big 8 recognition in 1973, 1974 and 1976 and helped the Buffs reach the Bluebonnet Bowl in 1975 and the Orange Bowl in 1976.

During his NFL career, Waddy caught 120 passes for 1,953 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 16.4 yards per catch. He helped the Rams get to Super Bowl XIV on Jan. 20, 1980, and caught three passes for 75 yards in the 31-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.