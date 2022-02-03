Boulder looking for consultant to lead engagement on reimagine policing project

Boulder is looking for a consultant to assist with its next round of engagement in its ongoing “reimagine policing” effort.

The consultant, who will be selected through a bidding process, will guide the engagement, including a community survey.

“In the next phase of our work, we will be presenting a draft plan, including recommended strategies, for achieving the vision our community has described for our police department,” Project Manager Wendy Schwartz stated in a news release. “We understand how important it is to get comprehensive feedback from those who have participated in this process to date, as well as other community members who may be less aware of this work.”

Copies of the request for proposals can be obtained at bidnetdirect.com/colorado. RFP materials and updates will be distributed electronically via Bidnet and proposal will only be accepted through that platform, the news release states.

Responses are due on Feb. 22.

More about the project to reimagine policing, including a copy of a draft report created after the first rounds of engagement, can be found at bit.ly/3HmCXca.