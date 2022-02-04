Struggles continue as CU Buffs women fall to Wazzu

Sleepless nights are piling up for Colorado head women’s basketball coach JR Payne.

Friday night was sure to be another rough night after the Buffaloes’ woes continued with a 63-56 loss to Washington State at the CU Events Center.

CU (14-6, 3-6 Pac-12) has lost two in a row and six of seven.

“We can’t keep letting these games slip,” said Payne. “We just can’t. We’ve gotta fix it.”

The Buffs have been looking for a fix for a while, but couldn’t close out against the Cougars (14-6, 6-3), who won their fourth straight to strengthen their NCAA Tournament resume.

Meanwhile, CU’s chances for the NCAA Tournament continue to take a hit.

“You have no idea how frustrating it is,” Payne said. “We literally don’t sleep. It’s so frustrating. … I didn’t coach a perfect game; these guys didn’t play a perfect game. None of us ever expect any of us to be perfect, but we have got to do a better job at executing the game plan; we’ve got to do a better job of being on balance and finishing at the basket. We’ve got to do a better job of communicating what coverage we’re in. I mean, it’s unbelievably frustrating.”

The Buffs were within striking distance late, after Jaylyn Sherrod hit a free throw to cut the Washington State lead to 56-54 with 1:23 to play.

Just 26 seconds later, though, Krystal Leger-Walker drained a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Cougars a five-point lead. After a missed 3-pointer by the Buffs, Charlisse Leger-Walker hit a pair of free throws to make it 61-54 and ice the game.

CU, which led 36-29 with 4:32 to go in the third quarter, was outscored 34-20 in the last 14:21 of the game.

Given the recent struggles, CU forward Quay Miller said the Buffs had a bit of a “here we go again” feeling when Washington State surged in the second half.

“We know that we tend to go on runs and get complacent and don’t do the little things,” said Miller, who led the Buffs with 14 points. “Like (Payne) said, it is frustrating. We’re looking for an answer, but I think the biggest thing is just to continue to pour into each other. Just don’t let this drift us apart or start pointing fingers at people. It’s just frustrating.”

CU was able to stay in the game, but did not finish well, and that was one of many forms of frustration.

The Buffs were outrebounded, 36-28, by a Washington State team that came into the night ranked last in the Pac-12 in rebounding margin.

The Buffs also continued to struggle offensively, hitting just 31.4% of their shots (16-of-51).

CU had just 19 points in the first half, but did play solid defense to keep the Cougars within three points. But, once the offense got in gear in the second, the defense slipped.

“I thought we played a much better game than we did last time we played on Sunday (against Utah), but we got beat on the glass again and that’s always tough,” Payne said. “And then I thought when the offense was doing well, the defense was struggling; when the defense was great, the offense was struggling.

“We weren’t able to really put together much flow tonight. … We just didn’t do what we had to do to win the game.”

Notes

The Buffs fell to 10-3 at home this season. … Washington State leads the all-time series 13-8. … Charlisse Leger-Walker had a career-high 30 points. She had scored 29 points on three occasions. … Miller set career highs in free throws made (10) and attempted (11).

Fast break

What went right: CU played exceptional defense in the first half, holding the Cougars to 22 points. The Buffs also got a solid contribution from the bench, with 23 points.

What went wrong: Once again, the Buffs did not shoot well, going 16-of-51 (31.4%) from the floor. They also got outrebounded by eight, 36-28, against the Pac-12’s worst rebounding team.

Star of the game: Quay Miller. She came off the bench to score 14 points, including 10-for-11 at the free throw line, and pull down four rebounds.

What’s next: The Buffs host Washington on Sunday at noon.

Washington State 63, Colorado 56

WASHINGTON STATE (14-6, 6-3 Pac-12)

K. Leger-Walker 3-9 0-0 8, C. Leger-Walker 9-18 8-10 30, Motuga 1-3 0-0 3, Teder 4-10 2-2 14, Murekatete 3-7 2-4 8, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Clarke 0-2 0-0 0, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 12-16 63.

COLORADO (14-6, 3-6 Pac-12)

Sherrod 2-6 2-4 7, Sadler 4-11 0-0 10, Finau 0-4 2-2 2, Hollingshed 3-8 2-2 10, Tuitele 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 2-2 0-0 5, Formann 1-5 2-2 4, Miller 2-7 10-11 14, Blacksten 0-1 0-0 0, Wetta 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 18-21 56.

Washington State 10 12 20 21 – 63

Colorado 12 7 22 15 – 56

3-point goals – WSU 11-24 (C. Leger-Walker 4-10, Teder 4-8, K. Leger-Walker 2-4, Motuga 1-1, Sarver 0-1), Colorado 6-22 (Sadler 2-4, Hollingshed 2-4, Sherrod 1-2, Jones 1-1, Formann 0-4, Finau 0-3, Tuitele 0-2, Miller 0-1). Rebounds – WSU 36 (Motuga 11), Colorado 28 (Hollingshed 5). Assists – WSU 12 (K. Leger-Walker 6), Colorado 11 (Wetta 3). Steals – WSU 4 (Murekatete 2), Colorado 9 (Wetta 4). Turnovers – WSU 14, Colorado 11.Total fouls – WSU 15, Colorado 17. Fouled out – None. A – 1,205.