Boulder City Council changes interview process for boards and commissions as recruitment continues

Boulder is in the midst of recruiting residents for its volunteer boards and commissions, which advise the city and the City Council on a number of issues.

There are seats open on a variety of boards and commissions, including the Open Space Board of Trustees, the Library Commission, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the Planning Board and the Transportation Advisory Board.

At the same time, Boulder City Council, the entity tasked with interviewing applicants and selecting new members, is in the midst of reworking its process once applications have been confirmed to meet the minimum residency and age qualifications.

Instead of conducting interviews with as many councilmembers as are available, this year’s virtual interviews are going to be conducted by two City Council members, who will be pre-identified. A staff member from the related department and members of the communications and engagement team also will be present.

Rather than councilmembers asking questions and allowing all applicants to respond, Councilmembers Lauren Folkerts and Tara Winer, who created the proposal, suggested giving the applicants two questions in advance and allowing them to choose which one to answer.

“People get to highlight the thing that they’re most excited about or that they feel like might be most important to council,” Folkerts said. “You get more than just their answer. You get the sense of what they think they should tell you about themselves.”

There also will be time for the applicants to ask questions.

Videos of the interviews will be available for the entire City Council to view. Those who conducted the interview can make nominations as can any other member of the Council.

Generally speaking, there was support for the changes with the recognition it’s a pilot program that can be adjusted if necessary. It’s a bit of an experiment, Assistant City Manager Pam Davis acknowledged.

“We are trying to balance between making the interview process as accessible to our residents as possible,” she said. “And on the other hand, recognizing the limitations of schedules, timelines, all of that.”

Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Friend wasn’t sure about the idea of City Council members pre-vetting applicants and thought it made more sense for the Council to commit to watching all the interviews.

“It seems like we owe it to the people who are applying to give everyone a fair shot,” Friend said.

Likewise, Councilmember Junie Joseph noted that the application process has been “very, very political” in the past and said it was important to ensure a fair process.

Additionally, there has been some debate about the role of the city’s various boards and commissions with some arguing they should have more responsibility, vet projects and take on work the City Council cannot when feasible.

Councilmember Matt Benjamin said he would like to see councilmembers appointed as liaisons to the various boards and commissions to promote synergy. Others agreed and said it’s something they’ll consider, likely once the new members have been chosen.

To peruse the open seats or to apply for a spot on a board or commission, visit bit.ly/3GokpH5. The applications are open until Feb. 21, with virtual interviews to be scheduled the following week. Applicants must be a Boulder resident who is at least 18.