A Boulder police officer was involved in a crash Thursday night at the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road while responding to a report of an armed man in the area.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said the crash occurred at about 7 p.m. while the officer had their lights and sirens on responding the the call. There were no injuries, and the crash is under investigation.

Waugh said the report of the armed man turned out to be unfounded.