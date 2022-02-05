Anchor Point Foundation donates $2 million to BCH for doctor, staff wellness

Amy Batchelor and Brad Feld, through their Anchor Point Foundation, are donating $2 million to the Boulder Community Health Foundation to support initiatives around health and wellness for doctors and staff members.

In honor of their donation, Boulder Community Health plans to name its new primary care clinic, which is expected to open in the fall at the former Alfalfa’s building, 1645 Broadway, after the foundation.

Batchelor, who co-chairs the Anchor Point Foundation and recently completed a six-year term on the Boulder Community Health Foundation’s board, said the donation is a continuation of her and her husband’s support of the hospital foundation’s mental health endowment fund.

In 2019, the hospital also opened the $45 million Della Cava Family Medical Pavilion to provide expanded adult inpatient care and state-of-the-art facilities for outpatient counseling and therapy services.

Batchelor said she wanted to extend support to doctors, nurses and other medical providers because they stepped up when the community needed them most.

“During the pandemic, we all learned, over and over again, that health is everything,” she said. “The people who help us be healthy deserve our support and encouragement.”

Along with working on the frontlines of the pandemic, she said, Boulder Community health care providers were among those who lost homes in the Marshall Fire. Plus, she said, the area’s high housing costs and limited access to affordable child care can make Boulder County less accessible.

“Feeling like they are cared about by the community at large can make a difference,” she said.

The donation will be used to expand system-wide wellness resources and programs. Hospital officials said the goal is to address their employees’ mental, emotional, spiritual and physical needs to prevent burnout and improve retention.

Grant Besser, Boulder Community Health Foundation’s president, said it’s important to prioritize wellness during a time when health care workers are overwhelmed, stressed and in danger of burning out.

“Health care is intense no matter how you look at it,” he said. “With the pandemic, there is no pause. We want to invest in their resilience. When they are strengthening their own health and wellness, they’re going to do an incredible job providing that care to the community in turn.”

The Anchor Point Primary Care Clinic will be one of four tenants of the now vacant Alfalfa’s building. The clinic will consolidate two of Boulder Community Health’s primary care practices under one roof: Spruce Street Internal Medicine and Dakota Ridge Family Medicine.

The new clinic was designed by Boulder-based PEH Architects with construction services by Golden Triangle Construction.