Boulder continuing work on Downtown Boulder Station expansion project

The city is plugging away on its Downtown Boulder Station expansion project, which will add five bus gates and is meant to improve access and the overall experience for pedestrians and transit riders.

The Downtown Boulder Station along 14th Street is currently at capacity, Principal Transportation Project Engineer Gerrit Slatter said in an interview. In 2019, a survey indicated it served more than 1,200 daily bus trips.

“With the desire to add additional regional service … that is going to create even more demand for the few gates available,” he said.

In addition to redesigning 14th Street between Canyon Boulevard and north of Arapahoe and adding bus gates in that block, the project will add an on-street bus stop and layover space, wider sidewalks, information kiosks and more.

The nearly $1 million project will be paid for with $392,800 in federal funds, $389,200 in city funds and a $200,000 contribution from the Regional Transportation District.

In a community meeting last fall, the city heard that it was important to improve pedestrian connections and wayfinding around the station. As a result, it intends to upgrade the traffic signal at 14th and Canyon and it will look to implement a mid-block crossing that would extend the White Rock Ditch multi-use path, which continues toward the Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse.

Additional amenities along 14th Street, including bike parking and lighting, will be considered.

The community also emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of Boulder High School students in the area, given the additional bus traffic.

With the current concept plan, up to 18 parking spaces along 14th Street could be removed.

According to Slatter, there was some community concern about losing on-street parking, particularly for businesses and the seasonal Boulder County Farmers Market.

However, he said the city believes its decision to do so is in line with its transportation and climate goals, which aim to get people out of single-occupancy vehicles when possible.

“One of the greatest things we can do is increase transit service and opportunities for people to use transit,” Slatter said. “That was a tradeoff the city was willing to make.”

Senior Transportation Planner Danny O’Connor told the Transportation Advisory Board in its Dec. 13 meeting that the Regional Transportation District would soon be coming with buses to help parse through some of the routing and turning issues.

“RTD is a good and active partner in this project,” he said.

RTD has been facing ongoing financial troubles, with the Denver Post reporting that it won’t be able to restore all the service it’s cut during the pandemic in the next five years.

Regardless, RTD maintains that the Downtown Boulder Station is “significantly overutilized,” Slatter said.

“The thought was that whether it’s RTD or some other future incarnation of transit, there will likely be a strong demand for transit facilities to provide the regional service as well as the local service that’s needed in the area,” Slatter said.

There will be a Transportation Advisory Board public hearing and recommendation on the design in April with the opportunity for the City Council to call up the project in early summer.

The design work and various approvals will happen between this summer and next with construction slated to begin in fall 2023.