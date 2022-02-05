Boulder County agencies rescue injured skier Saturday near Ward

A woman was rescued Saturday after she injured her elbow skiing east of Brainard Lake near Ward.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the cross-country skier’s injury about 11:30 a.m. The 54-year-old woman injured her elbow in a fall on the CMC Trail, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The injured skier’s companion skied out to the trailhead to find cellphone service to make the 911 call.

Indian Peaks Fire Protection District personnel arrived at the trailhead and learned the woman was about 1 1/2 miles in on the trail. Using snowmobiles, rescuers were able to reach the woman.

The woman’s injury was evaluated. Her arm was splinted and she was then assisted via litter to the winter parking lot. American Medical Response personnel evaluated the injured skier, who is from Denver, and then transported her to a Denver-area hospital. The rescue took approximately 1 1/2 hours, the release said.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group also assisted in helping the woman.