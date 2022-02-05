Skip to content

Boulder hosting information session on Human Relations Commission openings

Boulder is hosting a virtual information session for those interested in applying to the city’s Human Relations Commission.

The commission is meant to foster mutual respect and understanding and to create an atmosphere conducive to amicable relations among all members of the Boulder community, according to a news release. It distributes Human Relations Fund grants and serves as a quasi-judicial hearing board for Human Rights Ordinance cases.

An information session for English speakers will be at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11, and the session for Spanish speakers will be at 6 p.m. that day.

City staff will discuss what applicants can expect as a member of the commission and attendees will be invited to ask questions. To submit questions before the meeting, email castro-camposi@bouldercolorado.gov by 5 p.m. Feb. 9.

Register to join this virtual meeting in English at tinyurl.com/mudcycf3 or in Spanish at tinyurl.com/2p9b5svy.

