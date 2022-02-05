CU Buffs men’s basketball gets back on track with rout of Oregon State

The last-place team in the Pac-12 Conference provided an opportunity for Colorado to get back on track.

It was an opportunity the Buffaloes gladly pounced upon.

CU vented the frustrations of the past two weeks in dominant fashion on Saturday afternoon, ambushing Oregon State immediately after tipoff before leading comfortably from start to finish in an 86-63 Pac-12 Conference victory at the CU Events Center.

The win ended CU’s first three-game losing streak in nearly two seasons and gave the Buffs a small measure of momentum following two weeks marked by ugly losses and the season-ending injuries suffered by senior Elijah Parquet and freshman Lawson Lovering.

The Buffs (14-9, 6-7 Pac-12) were hot early and never relented, connecting on their first four shots while jumping to a quick 13-0 lead. Oregon State went 0-for-6 with three turnovers before connecting on its first bucket, and the trends from those opposing starts essentially remained the same throughout all 40 minutes.

A Buffs team that has made poor starts a habit this season put together one of its finest first-half performances of the season, and certainly the best opening frame in Pac-12 play. CU tied a team record with 11 3-pointers in the first half while posting a .679 shooting percentage, the Buffs’ top mark in any half this season.

The Buffs finished 14-for-25 on 3-pointers with an overall field goal percentage of .571, which marked a season-high. CU also finished with a season-high with 19 assists.

Four players scored in double figures for the Buffs, led by the Pac-12-leading 11th double-double of the season (15 points, 11 rebounds). Point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 16 points, while Nique Clifford posted a career-high 15 points.

Colorado 86, Oregon St. 63

OREGON ST. (3-17, 1-9 Pac-12)

Calloo 6-12 1-2 14, Taylor 5-12 5-8 15, Silva 3-6 2-2 8, Akanno 3-9 0-1 8, Lucas 5-12 0-0 13, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Rand 0-3 2-2 2, Alatishe 1-4 1-2 3, Hobson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 11-17 63.

COLORADO (14-9, 6-7 Pac-12)

Battey 3-4 0-0 7, Walker 5-10 2-2 15, da Silva 3-6 2-2 10, Barthelemy 6-10 0-0 16, Clifford 6-9 2-2 15, O’Brien 3-4 0-0 7, Simpson 3-5 2-2 9, Hammond 1-5 0-0 3, Loughlin 1-1 0-0 2, Ersek 0-1 0-0 0, Mains 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-56 8-8 86.

Halftime — Colorado 49-27. 3-point goals — Oregon St. 6-19 (Lucas 3-5, Akanno 2-4, Calloo 1-4, Rand 0-1, Williams 0-1, Taylor 0-4), Colorado 14-25 (Barthelemy 4-7, Walker 3-4, da Silva 2-3, O’Brien 1-1, Battey 1-2, Clifford 1-2, Simpson 1-2, Hammond 1-3, Ersek 0-1). Rebounds — Oregon St. 19 (Silva 7), Colorado 35 (Walker 9). Assists — Oregon St. 4 (Calloo, Taylor, Lucas, Williams 1), Colorado 19 (da Silva 5). Total fouls — Oregon St. 10, Colorado 15.