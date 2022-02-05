CU Buffs men’s basketball notes: Nique Clifford breaks out in win against OSU

With Elijah Parquet’s foot problem officially keeping the senior guard out of Colorado’s lineup for the remainder of the season, the starting two-guard spot is Nique Clifford’s to lose.

If Saturday was any indication, the sophomore from Colorado Springs is more than ready to fill the void left by Parquet’s absence.

Clifford turned in the finest performance of his young career as the Buffs blasted a short-handed Oregon State team for an 86-63 victory at the CU Events Center.

“I’m just trying to do what comes to me. Just playing my game, playing free, and not over-thinking it. Playing confident,” Clifford said. “It fell my way tonight, and a lot of my teammates were scoring the ball efficiently as well. I think it was a great team effort and it was a good win for us.”

Clifford went 6-for-9 and finished with a career-high 15 points. It was just the fourth double-digit scoring effort of the season but his first in Pac-12 play, following double-digit games in nonconference play against Montana State (11 points), Maine (10), and Cal State Bakersfield (10).

Though still in his first season as a rotation player, Clifford also is being tasked with replacing Parquet’s Pac-12 All-Defensive team pedigree on the perimeter of CU’s defense.

“Nique has really made strides here the last few weeks,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “He has now become that defensive guy. We put him on (Jarod) Lucas tonight. He did a pretty good job on him for the most part. We asked him before the season to kind of look at Eli’s career, and how it unfolded and how Eli became the player that he was in this program. It was all based on his defensive mindset.

“Eli didn’t figure it out until he was a junior. Nique (is) a freshman if you want to use your COVID year, but you’re certainly as sophomore at the worst. If you can take on that defensive mindset, and continue to get better offensively, he can be a force in this league and for our program.”

Payback

Although it was a pair of vastly different teams the last time the Buffs squared off at Oregon State, Saturday’s game nonetheless marked the first showdown between the programs since the Beavers topped CU in the Pac-12 tournament title game last March. It was a source of motivation on Saturday.

“Last year they took the ring from us in the Pac-12 championship,” CU forward Jabari Walker said. “I think we had a chip on our shoulders as far as that, and we did this for our alumni and tried to get them back today.”

Chipping in

Sophomore Luke O’Brien turned in another efficient performance off the bench, going 3-for-4 and knocking down his only 3-point attempt before finishing with seven points. O’Brien also grabbed a career-high eight rebounds and recorded three assists.

O’Brien is shooting an even 50 percent on 3-pointers (8-for-16) this season.

“I think Luke O’Brien is giving us great minutes,” Boyle said. “You look at his line tonight, 3-for-4 from the field, 1-for-1 from three, eight rebounds. He’s really giving us that energy boost off the bench.

Notable

Oregon State’s 3-17 mark is the worst 20-game record in program history…Boyle emptied the bench to get the Buffs’ walk-ons into the game, except for Amondo Miller, who is taking a redshirt season in part to preserve the season of eligibility if he decides to pursue other collegiate options later in his career…One of those walk-ons, freshman guard Jack Pease, scored the first points of his CU career on a late driving bucket…Despite the efficient offense, the Buffs didn’t attempt their first free throw until the 14:07 mark of the second half. CU finished 8-for-8 after struggling to an 8-for-16 mark at the line two days earlier against Oregon. It was just the fifth time since 1990 that CU finished a game without missing a free throw…Sophomore forward Tristan da Silva recorded a career-high five assists…The Buffs ended their run of six consecutive games with at least 16 turnovers, finishing with 13. It was just the sixth time this season the Buffs have finished with more assists (19) than turnovers…CU’s 11 first half 3-pointers tied a team record for 3-pointers in a half that was achieved four times previously, most recently during the first half of the Buffs’ NCAA Tournament win against Georgetown…CU’s 86 points against OSU was its top mark this season in Pac-12 play, and it occurred on the heels of posting the program’s lowest consecutive-game scoring total (94) in nearly eight years.