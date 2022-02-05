Game day notes: Fan perspective didn’t sit well with CU Buffs coach Tad Boyle

Tad Boyle got a taste of life as a Colorado men’s basketball fan. He probably was never going to enjoy the view from his living room, but he welcomed the opportunity to watch the Buffaloes with a detached eye.

What he saw wasn’t pretty.

CU clinched its first three-game losing streak in nearly two years with its 66-51 loss on Thursday against Oregon without Boyle, who was at home after testing positive for COVID on Monday. Watching the Buffs commit 20 turnovers on TV proved taxing to Boyle’s system and dangerous for the family dog.

“Now I know how our fans feel. Whether you’re sitting in the stands, cheering for the Buffs, or on your coach at home watching on TV as I was. It is really frustrating,” Boyle said. “Obviously I’ve never done it as a head coach. It was a new experience for me. I didn’t like it.”

“Usually before a game you have some nervousness hoping your team is ready to go and you’ve done everything you can. Then when the game starts, it’s time to coach and all that goes away. Completely the opposite (on Thursday). Before the game I was relaxed and I wasn’t nervous at all. And then once the game started and I’m starting to watch, I started getting chills and shakes. I had to put my dog in her pen so I didn’t kick her. It’s just frustrating. But it’s also exciting when they do things that they’re capable of doing. A lot of that happened in the first half. It was exciting at times. But then the frustration, it’s overwhelming at times.”

Boyle said it was during the Washington trip last week, on Fri., Jan. 28, that he began to feel ill. Or, as Boyle, put it: “It actually started Friday, but Saturday was technically my first day of symptoms. Even though I started feeling (bad) on Friday.”

Boyle still coached the Buffs in a listless 70-43 loss at Washington State on Sunday, then tested positive on Monday. Boyle said he tested negative on Friday ahead of his return to practice and will test again ahead of Saturday’s home game against Oregon State (4 p.m., FS1).

Unknown absence

Injured freshman Javon Ruffin was not on the bench during CU’s loss on Thursday against Oregon. Asked on Friday why Ruffin was absent, Boyle pleaded ignorance.

“I didn’t know that,” Boyle said. “I wasn’t here. You’re the first one who let me know that. I don’t know the answer.”

The Parquet file

Boyle on Friday said the nagging foot injury that has hobbled Elijah Parquet lately will keep the senior guard sidelined the remainder of the season. Assuming Parquet has played his final game for the Buffs, here is a glance at some of his final numbers.

Games played: 105 (57 starts)

Field goal percentage: .422

3-point percentage: .322

Points per game: 3.7 (career high 6.9 this season)

Rebounds per game: 1.6 (career high 2.4 this season)

Career assists: 92

Career assist-to-turnover rate: 1.12

Career steals: 52

Career blocked shots: 55

Honors: Pac-12 All-Defensive team 2021; Two-time winner of team Most Improved Player award.

Notable

The Buffs are two games under .500 in Pac-12 play (5-7) for the first time since they started the 2018-19 league slate 2-6. That CU team promptly reeled off five straight wins…Buffs senior Evan Battey is set to make his 98th career start, which will break a tie with Xavier Johnson and Askia Booker for 13th all-time. Next up is former teammate D’Shawn Schwartz with 99 starts…CU began Saturday at No. 101 in the NET rankings and No. 102 at KenPom.com. Oregon State is No. 231 in the NET and No. 201 at KenPom.