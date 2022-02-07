Boulder Chamber announces Celebration of Leadership winners

The Boulder Chamber has named its honorees for the annual Celebration of Leadership awards, to be held March 17.

The Celebration of Leadership awards are presented to individuals or organizations that “represent the spirit of innovation, determination and values that characterize Boulder’s business community,” according to a press release announcing the winners.

The 2022 honorees are:

Virginia Patterson Business Leader of the Year: Brian McCudden, president and CEO, Corden Pharma Colorado.

Innovative Business of the Year: NOSH, a food-delivery service.

Rising Star Award: Tatiana Hernandez, CEO, Community Foundation Boulder County.

Startup of the Year: Chris White, co-founder and CEO, Shinesty Inc.

Franny Reich Lifetime Achievement Award: Catherine Allegra, global head, IHS Markit.

Impact Award: The University of Colorado Boulder and the city of Boulder for their successful negotiation of the CU South Annexation Agreement.

“Boulder’s businesses and nonprofit organizations have global impact,” John Tayer, president and CEO of the Boulder Chamber, said in a statement. “Whether they’re producing life-saving medicines, designing fun clothing, or setting the model for disaster response, the eyes of the world are on us. The Celebration of Leadership is our own opportunity for self-reflection and taking pride in all the inspiring impact our unique business ecosystem generates.”

The Celebration of Leadership awards will be presented March 17 in the University Memorial Center on the University of Colorado Boulder campus. Registration information is available at bit.ly/3LjLOOk.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.