CU lacrosse second in Pac-12 preseason poll

The Colorado lacrosse team received 20 points to finish second in the 2022 Pac-12 Lacrosse Preseason Coaches Poll, the conference office announced Monday.

The Buffaloes, who were third in the 2021 regular season standings and advanced to the conference tournament championship for the third straight year, earned one of the six first-place votes.

The reigning conference champion, Stanford, received four first-place votes to record 24 points to finish first in the poll. Arizona State earned the other first-place vote (17 points) and was third in the poll, while USC finished fourth (15). California placed fifth with eight points and Oregon was sixth with six points.

Coaches are not allowed to vote for their teams.

The 2022 campaign officially gets underway for Colorado on Friday, February 11, against Louisville at Kittredge Field in Boulder. This will be the second time in as many years the two teams will face each other in the season opener; the two met last year to open the 2021 schedule in Louisville.

The Buffs open Pac-12 play March 11 against Southern California in Los Angeles.