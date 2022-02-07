Skip to content

Pac-12 announces women's basketball players of the week

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Cameron Brink, So., F, Stanford (Beaverton, Ore.)» 2 G, 21.5 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 2.5 BPG, .607 FG%

Averaged 21.5 points on 60.7 percent shooting and 11.0 rebounds in road wins over UCLA and USC.Scored a career-high 26 points in Sunday’s 83-57 victory at USC and also had 14 rebounds to collect her conference-leading eighth double-double of the season.Has scored in double figures in eight consecutive games and is averaging 17.4 points on 60.9 percent shooting and 10.4 rebounds over that span.Second consecutive Pac-12 Player of the Week award this season, fourth overall and Stanford’s 117th all-time.First back-to-back Pac-12 Player of the Week since Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu on Jan. 20 and 27, 2020.First to win four Pac-12 Player of the Week awards in the same season since California’s Kristine Anigwe in 2018-19 (5).ALSO NOMINATED: Jordyn Jenkins, USC; Charlisse Leger-Walker, WSU; Jade Loville, ASU; Peyton McFarland, UTAH; Leilani McIntosh, CAL; Quay Miller, COLO; Missy Peterson, WASH; IIImar’I Thomas, UCLA; Cate Reese, ARIZ; Talia von Oelhoffen, OSU.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Jayda Curry, Fr., G, California (Corona, Calif.)» 2 G, 16.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.5 SPG

Averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in games at USC and UCLA.Was 9-of-10 from the line and hit the game-tying free throws with 38 seconds remaining in Friday’s 62-59 over USCScored 19 of her team-high 21 points in the second half.Has seven 20-point performances in 15 games this season and eight games with 15 points, three rebounds and three assists.The Pac-12’s leading scorer (19.8 ppg) is 21st nationally in that category and second among the country’s freshmen.Fifth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award this season (Nov. 15, Nov. 22, Nov. 29, Dec. 20) and California’s 22nd all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Kiki Iriafen, STAN; Gianna Kneepkens, UTAH; Rayah Marshall, USC; Jayda Noble, WASH.

