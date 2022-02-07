Pac-12 notes: Washington State surging, but tough road ahead

A historic sweep of the weekend by Washington State has the Cougars on a hot streak and in charge of their own fate for an NCAA Tournament berth that would be the program’s first since 2008, when Virginia coach Tony Bennett was in still in charge at WSU.

If WSU ultimately earns that bid, chances are the Cougars surely will have earned it.

The Cougars over the weekend posted their first road sweep of the Bay Area schools since 1993, including WSU clinching its first back-to-back wins at Cal since 1992 and 1993, to hit the halfway point of their Pac-12 schedule at 7-3.

Beginning with an interesting showdown at home on Thursday against No. 4 Arizona (7 p.m. MT, FS1), WSU faces a run that continues with a game at Oregon, followed by the two-game trip through Los Angeles. With two WSU makeup dates announced by the Pac-12 on Monday, the Cougars still have to face Oregon twice and Washington twice, in addition to each of the league’s three ranked teams, over their final 10 games of the regular season.

“I think this is a huge opportunity for us,” WSU head coach Kyle Smith told reporters following the Cougars’ win against Cal on Saturday. “To be able to go on the road and beat a Stanford, those are…we’re internally, Pac-12, establishing we want to be taken seriously. I think people are. I’m just proud of our guys. There’s a psychology to that as you try to move your way up the league. We’re not there yet, but we’ve had a good first half.”

Washington State’s Mouhamed Gueye on Monday was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week, after going 8-for-13 with 18 points in the wins against Stanford and Cal. Gueye posted eight points, nine rebounds, and two steals in the Cougars’ first win at Stanford since 2011. Against Cal, Gueye recorded 10 points, five rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals. It was Gueye’s third freshman of the week honor this season.

Poll positions

After losing both games during its Arizona trip, UCLA dropped nine spots down to No. 12 in this week’s AP Top 25. Arizona climbed three spots to No. 4 while USC, which managed a split of its Arizona trip, fell two spots to No. 21. Oregon was the only other Pac-12 team to receive votes, recording five points to unofficially come in at No. 37.

The Pac-12 NET rankings to begin the week on Monday: Arizona (3), UCLA (14), USC (27), Washington State (36), Oregon (49), Stanford (89), Colorado (92), Utah (124), Washington (131), Arizona State (136), Cal (147), Oregon State (244).

Notable

Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis was named the Pac-12 player of the week after averaging 16.0 points during the Wildcats’ home sweep of the ranked Los Angeles schools. Tubelis recorded the fourth double-double of his career (18 points, 11 rebounds) in the win against USC…Washington’s Terrell Brown Jr. posted his fourth 30-point game of the season in a loss Sunday at Stanford. Brown also finished with seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals, marking the first time since 2010 a Pac-12 player has posted those totals alongside 30 points…On Monday, the Pac-12 announced the makeup dates for five previously postponed games — Arizona State at UCLA (Feb. 21), Washington at Washington State (Feb. 23), Washington State at Oregon State (Feb. 28), UCLA at Washington (Feb. 28), and Arizona at USC (March 1).