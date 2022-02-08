Back to work for depleted CU Buffs men’s basketball

Following a two-day break that probably was a timely one for a team battered by personnel issues during the past few weeks, the Colorado men’s basketball team got back to work on Tuesday.

With a full work week to prepare for the Buffaloes’ next game at home on Saturday against Utah (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network), and those manpower issues still putting a dent into the team’s depth, head coach Tad Boyle said this week might be the time to shine for CU’s walk-ons.

The Buffs are going to need them.

After recently losing freshman 7-footer Lawson Lovering (knee) and senior guard Elijah Parquet (foot) to season-ending injuries, joining freshmen Quincy Allen and Javon Ruffin on the sideline, the Buffs are almost down to a skeleton crew for their workouts. On Tuesday, Boyle said shorter practices with fewer full-court, five-on-five scrimmages could become the norm over the final four weeks of the regular season.

Boyle also said the Buffs will lean on their walk-ons — Benan Ersek, Cody Mains, Amondo Miller and Jack Pease — to help offset the missing pieces at practice.

“This is where your walk-ons are so instrumental to your team,” Boyle said. “We’ve got really good walk-ons. They’re attentive, they’re competitive, they’re dialed-in to what we’re doing. This is where they really, really can help your program is when you are down some scholarship guys. Now, I’m not sure we’ve been this depleted with scholarship guys since I’ve been here. But it’s not an excuse, and not something we even talk about. We just come to work and try to get better as a unit.”

While one of those walk-ons, Ersek, also has been sidelined lately, the Buffs also have been dealing with the recent loss of Ruffin from the practice mix. Ruffin is taking a redshirt season due to a knee injury, but until lately he has been healthy enough to be a full participant at practice.

However, Boyle explained Ruffin’s absence from the bench the past two home games — a loss against Oregon and Saturday’s win against Oregon State — by saying the freshman wing has developed a back issue that, quite simply, has made it painful for Ruffin to sit in a chair for several hours at a time.

Unfortunately for the Buffs, those manpower issues will be part of the routine the rest of the way. Yet while the Buffs face a tough, three-game road trip that begins next week with a makeup date at Oregon State, two of the final four weeks of the regular season will be like the current one — one-game affairs against Utah that should allow the depleted Buffs to train at a more deliberate pace.

“Work on ourselves and individual improvement,” Boyle said of the agenda before diving into the Utah scouting report later in the week. “And also getting better in our transition defense, our transition offense, our half-court defense, our half-court offense. This is a week we can spend a little more time on ourselves rather than a game plan, which we’ll probably start on Thursday to start digging in to Utah. The staff already is, but in terms of our players, a little Thursday and certainly Friday will be our prep days. But certainly Tuesday, Wednesday and most of Thursday is about working on ourselves.”