Boulder County Drug Task Force conducts search warrant on 32nd Street

The Boulder County Drug Task Force completed a search warrant Tuesday after unknown powdered substances were found at a home on 32nd Street.

Boulder police received a call from a father of an 18-year-old man at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. The father reported that his son had threatened him with scissors, according to a news release from Boulder.

When police arrived at the home in the 2800 block of 32nd Street to investigate the complaint, they found what appeared to be a pill press and unknown powdered substances, the release said.

Dillon Gyurovits-Gade, 18, was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing. Due to larger drug implications, the city notified the Boulder County Drug Task Force for further assistance and investigation, the release said.

The task force personnel was accompanied by a fire truck and ambulance and wore hazmat-related protective gear.

Any danger associated with the unknown powdered substances appeared to be confined inside of the home, the release said.

Additional charges could be filed depending on the evidence collected during the search, the release said.

The focus for the police department and the task force Tuesday afternoon was to execute the search in a safe and thorough manner, the release said.

Additional information will be released when it is available, the release said.

The Boulder Police Department is asking anyone with information about the suspect or the home to email the task force at drugtaskforceinfo@bouldercounty.org or call the task force’s main line at 303-441-1690.