Boulder County Farmers Market: At the Market: How to eat local all year long

We all love the magic of eating local food during the summer: Fresh tomatoes, greens and peaches are grown right in our Colorado backyard.

But what happens in winter? Are we relegated to the cramped, fluorescent-lit aisles of the grocery store?

Thankfully, no, we are not. “Local” does not belong to a particular season.

There are plenty of hard-working, resourceful farmers along Colorado’s Front Range who make it possible to eat locally year-round.

They primarily use three main methods to extend the growing season: harvesting crops in the field throughout winter, storing fall-harvested veggies properly to last through the winter, and growing indoors.

In the field

Bless their cold-hearty souls. Believe it or not, there are farmers who brave the elements and challenges of cold temperatures to grow crops in the field throughout winter.

At Croft Family Farm, Michelle and Steve grow spinach in a high tunnel all winter long. They use row cover on particularly cold nights and keep our salad bowls, smoothies and stir-fries full of greens every month of the year.

Now to answer the question that must be on your mind: Why would anyone want to farm in the winter? Krisan Christensen, who co-farms Wild Wellspring Farm and only harvests in the winter, cites her selfish desire to eat good local food all year — not just potatoes. She explains that as long as you layer appropriately — both your plants with row cover and your hands with insulated gloves — the cold is manageable.

Krisan also says, “Kale is fine, but when you try wintered kale, oh my gosh. Amazing.” In order to survive that cold, plants convert starch to sugar to protect the cell membrane from freezing. Plants’ defense mechanisms become our tasty treats.

Storage: best kind of hoarding

Hardy root vegetables like radishes, garlic, onions and winter squashes can serve as “storage crops,” meaning they’re resilient enough to be stored without losing any precious flavor.

One mastermind of stockpiling veggies is Derrick Hoffman, of Hoffman farms. He knows potatoes must be stored at 47 degrees Fahrenheit. onions’ worst enemy is moisture, and carrots need to be sealed tightly.

Warm, cozy greenhouses

Rocky Mountain Fresh uses greenhouses to grow warm-season vegetables through a much longer harvest period. Owner Jeremy Marsh explains that the greenhouse enables him to control the environmental conditions to maximize plants’ potential.

This control improves consistency and quality as well as increasing productivity. Thanks to this indoor farming option, Rocky Mountain Fresh puts tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and other classic summer vegetables on our tables from April to December.

Our farmers are innovating and braving the elements to bring us fresh food every month of the year. Join a winter CSA, visit a farm stand or buy fresh produce every week from BCFM online (order at BCFM.org). And in the meantime, make this hearty Winter Squash Bisque to celebrate the sweetness of the winter harvest.

Winter Squash Bisque