CU Boulder experts to discuss a sustainable future at Chancellor’s Annual Summit

By | For the Camera
Several University of Colorado Boulder experts will come together this month to discuss climate change and a sustainable future at the the 2022 Chancellor’s Annual Summit.

Climate change impacts will be discussed by alumni and the following speakers:

  • Matt Burgess, CU environmental studies professor and CIRES fellow.
  • Heidi VanGenderen, CU Boulder’s chief sustainability officer.
  • James White, current acting dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

The event will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23 at the History Colorado Center in Denver, 1200 North Broadway.

Ticket prices range from $2 to $10 and include event access, a drink ticket, appetizers and dessert. A cash bar will be available. Attendees can register at bit.ly/3Bc6weq.

