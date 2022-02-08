Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Feb. 8, 2022

Boulder County Public Health reported nine new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said the county does not receive notifications for deaths the same day they occur.
Five of the people who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and two were in their 90s. The first person who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 was in their 70s. They were vaccinated and were not a resident of a long-term care facility. The next person was also in their 70s. They were not vaccinated and were not a resident of a long-term care facility. The three other people in their 70s who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 were all vaccinated and were also all residents of long-term care facilities. One of the people in their 80s who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 was vaccinated and was a resident of a long-term care facility. The other person in their 80s was not vaccinated and was not a resident of a long-term care facility. The first person in their 90s who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 was vaccinated and was a member of a long-term care facility. The second person in their 90s was not vaccinated and was not a resident of a long-term care facility.
New cases: 179
Total cases: 59,395
Currently hospitalized: 49
Daily discharges: 10
Total deaths: 361
New deaths: 9
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 375.23
7-day percent positivity as of Feb. 1: 13.1%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 1,279,858
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 11,859
- Total deaths among cases: 11,416
- Total hospitalizations: 58,123
- Total tested: 4,714,214
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,388,495
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,929,732
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 5
- New diagnostic tests: 78
- Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 3,588
- Total positive results for on-campus testing since Jan. 3: 640
*The data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 38
- Total staff quarantines: 0
- Total student quarantines: 0
BVSD elementary schools
- Bear Creek: 4 active cases
- Birch: 1 active case
- Eisenhower: 1 active case
- Fireside: 3 active cases
- Flatirons: 2 active cases
- Heatherwood: 3 active cases
- Kohl: 1 active case
- Lafayette: 1 active case
- Mapleton: 1 active case
- Meadowlark: 5 active cases
BVSD middle schools
- Broomfield Heights: 1 active case
- Manhattan: 2 active cases
- Nederland Middle School/High School: 3 active cases
- Southern Hills: 1 active case
- Summit: 3 active cases
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 3 active cases
- Centaurus: 1 active case
BVSD other departments
- Peak to Peak: 1 active case
- Transportation: 1 active case
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 53
- Total active staff cases: 11
- Total student quarantines: 86
- Total staff quarantines: 0
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 1 student quarantined
- Black Rock: 2 active student cases
- Burlington: 2 students quarantined
- Centennial: 1 active student case and 1 staff member case; 3 students quarantined
- Central: 1 active student case
- Eagle Crest: 5 active student cases; 7 students quarantined
- Erie: 4 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
- Fall River: 2 active student cases
- Grand View: 2 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
- Highlands: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
- Hygiene: 3 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
- Indian Peaks: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
- Legacy: 3 active student cases; 5 students quarantined
- Longmont Estes Elementary School: 1 active student case
- Lyons: 1 student quarantined
- Mead: 2 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
- Mountain View: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 4 students quarantined
- Northridge: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
- Prairie Ridge: 2 students quarantined
- Red Hawk: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 1 student quarantined
- Sanborn: 6 students quarantined
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 3 students quarantined
- Timberline PK-8: 1 active staff member case; 1 student quarantined
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 3 students quarantined
- Coal Ridge: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined
- Erie: 1 active student case
- Longs Peak: 1 student quarantined
- Lyons Middle/Senior High School: 1 active staff member case; 1 student quarantined
- Mead: 2 active student cases; 4 students quarantined
- Sunset: 1 active student casel 2 students quarantined
- Westview: 1 active staff member case; 1 student quarantined
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 4 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
- Frederick: 1 student quarantined
- Longmont: 2 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
- Mead: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined
- Niwot: 2 students quarantined
- New Meridian: 2 students quarantined
- Olde Columbine: 3 students quarantined
- Silver Creek: 6 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
- Skyline: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
SVVSD other departments
- Launched Virtual Academy: 1 student quarantined
- Main Street School: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Spark Discovery Preschool: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined
- St. Vrain Virtual High School: 1 active student case