Skip to content

Quince Avenue between Broadway and 15th Street…

Latest Headlines

Quince Avenue between Broadway and 15th Street closed following water main break

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Quince Avenue between Broadway and 15th Street in Boulder is closed Tuesday afternoon after a water main broke.

A water main break was reported about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 15th Street and Quince Avenue, extending east to 20th Street, according to a tweet from Boulder.

Basement and lower level flooding is possible for homes and businesses in the area.

The water main break was contained about 2 p.m. Crews are still working repairs in the area. One traffic pole is being moved, and a temporary pole will be installed in its place.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Do You Adore Your Floor?

    Carpet Masters of Colorado says, “Adore Your Floor!” This is the place with best selection of carpets and flooring in...
  2. What Do Families Say About Alta Vita Independent Living?￼

    What do families say about Alta Vita Independent Living in Longmont? A former RN shared this: “When I walked into...
  3. Real Estate For Senior Living

    If you are interested in looking at real estate for senior living, you should get to know Realtor Fred Smith....
  4. Your Alternative To Assisted Living Facilities

    The team of personal caregivers at Cozy Country Care are qualified CNAs who provide long and short-term elderly care solutions...
  5. The Finest USDA Choice Beef, Hand-Cut To Order

    Making a grocery list? Better add Your Butcher, Frank to your plans. They have the finest USDA Choice beef, hand-cut...