Boulder’s No Signal revives early-aught alt-rock with ‘Venus’

There was a time — back in the 1990s and 2000s — where alternative rock bands ruled the airwaves and packed major venues.

Crowd surfing, metal horn hand signs, moshing in the pit and a sea of lighters were all common sights at gigs. From Ozzfest to The Rolling Rock Town Fair, folks preferred their live music heavy, raw and aggressive.

Riley Schmelzer — a Boulder native who performs under the moniker No Signal — is reviving a faded genre of the early aughts.

On his most recent EP “Venus,” the self-taught musician showcases vocal chops and instrumentals that will feel nostalgic for many that came of age in the 1990s and early 2000s.

His song “Tantrum” lives up to its name, with Schmelzer delivering some impressive screamo vocals. Members of Colorado Symphony also appear on the powerful track.

At times, Schmelzer sounds like Aaron Lewis from Staind. At others, he is reminiscent of Adam Gontier — formerly of Three Days Grace.

And there is a bit of Tool flowing through the five-song collection, particularly on the EP’s title track “Venus.” But, like a true artist, Schmelzer doesn’t like comparisons.

Angsty, yet insightful and polished, the collection of tunes is one that stands out among jam band grooves, dubstep beats and singer-songwriter folk of the Front Range.

This isn’t coffee house rock. It’s explosive, unyielding and doesn’t shy away from its darkness.

The piano intro to “Aphelion” is overlapped by Schmelzer’s crisp vocals and suddenly listeners can picture an accompanying music video — perhaps something with candelabras and a macabre aesthetic.

On the track he sings, “It’s getting rather old/ Seamlessly apart/ And with time, we may be one again/ May gravity make amends/ It’s getting rather cold/ Drifting so afar/ So I can’t believe it every time/ When we say/ We’re alright.”

He’s managed to craft rock ballads wrought with emotion and ones sure to conjure adequate head banging.

Utilizing the technique of storyboarding, Schmelzer carves out each track with the utmost precision.

For Schmelzer, “every project is a specific color, a specific number, a specific scent and taste and smell. Everything must fit, even down to the ordering and titles of the songs.”

On March 11, at 8 p.m., he’s bringing his arena-rock sound to Denver’s Lost Lake, along with bassist Jake DeMarco and drummer Nic Kubes. Tickets are $12.

With a desire to cultivate a new sonic landscape, Schmelzer has used Tesla coil, a theremin, an EKG monitor, two-way radios and Moog synthesizers to achieve a desired sound on “Venus.”

While it’s easy to draw comparisons between Schmelzer and mainstream rockers of not so long ago, it’s clear he has a pretty distinct vision when it comes to his artistry and the music he wants to provide.

Heavy drums, riffs, synthy edge, the occasional vocal reverb and lyrics that convey disillusionment may just be what we all need at the moment.

We caught up with the 19-year-old musician to find out more about his musical journey, a bit of the meaning behind his stage name and who he longs to collaborate with if given the chance.

Kalene McCort: I’m enjoying the tracks on “Venus.” Do you recall any aha moments early on when you knew that music would be your career path?

Riley Schmelzer: There was no set-in-stone moment that led me to realize this was what I wanted to do. In fact, in the beginning, there wasn’t much thinking at all. There was just doing. It’s only after I reflected on the situation I was in for the first couple times that I realized this was what I wanted/needed to do. Not to sound cliché but it feels almost like a calling, something I can use to change the world and art, but putting words to the passion has never been easy.

KM: What’s the inspiration behind your moniker No Signal?

RS: It’s a bit difficult for me to draw a direct pinpoint into what really started No Signal. When I was writing my first EP it was a conceptual representation of many different thoughts and realizations about the world and my perceptions of reality that I was having at the time. Things that I felt needed to be said and understood — you know, substance. To put it simply, I want to show this realm of music, performance and art that I think is just as misunderstood and unseen as it is dead in the modern age. Art like this and the people who create it are a dying breed.

KM: What are you most looking forward to about your show at Lost Lake and what can attendees expect from your set?

RS: We’re very excited to perform these songs, especially because they’ve never been shared with the world in this way before. It’ll be interesting to see how they’ll be consumed in a live setting versus what we’re used to, which of course is online. We hope the crowd has an open mind.

KM: I read that you are a major fan of the band Tool. What is it about this group that draws you in and who are some of the other artists who’ve had an influence on you?

RS: I don’t like naming my favorite artists because that opens up a huge door for comparisons, but when it comes to the artists I listen to I realized after some thinking that they’re in that position because of their originality. They do a lot more than just music. It’s an entire realm of personality, intelligence and proficiency that they’ve created for themselves that have given them their name and were lucky enough to break through to the masses with it.

KM: If you could collaborate with any artist on the scene today, who would they be and why?

RS: Personally, I’d love to do some production and writing work with Hans Zimmer. I’ve always been interested in scoring film and he’s somebody I’ve taken a great liking to. Finneas would be fun to work with, as well. I’d love to produce or co-produce with him. I’m looking forward to collaborating with my bandmates, because up until now I’ve done everything myself.