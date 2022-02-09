ColdQuanta, Vescent to develop portable atomic clock for Office of Naval Research

ColdQuanta Inc., a Boulder-based quantum-technology company, has secured a subcontract to develop portable atomic clocks.

ColdQuanta will serve as a subcontractor to Golden-based Vescent Photonics LLC, which secured the $15.6 million contract from the Office of Naval Research.

ColdQuanta will provide the physics package for the Compact Rubidium Optical Clock program, with development inputs from the Atomic Devices and Instrumentation group at the National Institute of Standards and Technology. The program began in November 2021 and will continue for three phases through 2026.

“ColdQuanta is pleased to work alongside our partners to advance innovation for critical defense technologies used by the U.S. Navy,” Chester Kennedy, president, Research and Security Solutions at ColdQuanta, said in a statement. “The CROC program demonstrates how ColdQuanta’s technology is evolving as the enabler of a broad ecosystem around quantum. By bringing all of the critical elements together, we can more rapidly bring the benefits of quantum technology to the world.”

ColdQuanta and other partners in the program will design, build and deliver a new generation of high-performance clocks that can be deployed in the field.

