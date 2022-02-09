Downtown Boulder Partnership to recognize annual award winners

The Downtown Boulder Partnership has determined the winners of its 2022 annual awards that recognize innovators and champions of local business. Big Red F Restaurant Group will be named Business of the Year.

The winners will be formally recognized at the annual luncheon on Friday, April 1, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the St. Julien Hotel and Spa. Tickets, which sell for $75, can be found at boulderdowntown.com/events/2022-annual.

University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Phillip P. DiStefano will keynote the luncheon.

To be recognized this year are:

Business of the Year: Big Red F — Big Red F Restaurant Group, owned and operated by Boulder resident Dave Query, includes several downtown businesses: Centro Mexican Kitchen, Jax Fish House, West End Tavern and The Post Chicken and Beer.

Rising Star Award: Chiri’s Momo Delight — New to the Bricks (aka Pearl Street Mall) in 2021, Chiri’s Momo Delight, a vending cart, serves homemade Nepali dumplings on the 1300 block of the mall.

Nonprofit Organization of the Year: The Community Foundation of Boulder County — Boulder was rocked by two disasters in 2021, the King Soopers shooting that claimed 10 lives and the Marshall and Middle Fork Fires. In both situations, the Community Foundation of Boulder County stepped up to mobilize donors and funds.

George Karakehian Community Service Award: Corine Waldau — For the past two years, Corine Waldau, senior director of economic vitality for the Boulder Chamber, has provided support to the Boulder business community through her COVID response and relief efforts. She was instrumental in launching a variety of initiatives and has continued her support into 2022 by lending her time and resources to the wildfire relief efforts.

Ron Porter Special Achievement Award: Mary Ann Mahoney — Mary Ann Mahoney’s footprints in the Boulder community are a trail that leads back to her time working at the Hotel Boulderado. Most recently, as the CEO of the Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau, she was one of the most-prominent Boulder business figures to lead that organization. She retired in 2021. She served on the Downtown Boulder Marketing Committee for nearly a decade.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.