King Soopers donates $500,000 to Boulder County Wildfire Fund

King Soopers has donated $500,000 to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

The fund, activated by the Community Foundation Boulder County in the wake of the Dec. 30 Marshall Fire, has provided millions in direct financial assistance to people who lost their homes and workers who lost wages.

Grocery store officials announced the donation during a Wednesday morning ceremony held before the Table Mesa King Soopers officially reopened.

“It’s an honor to thank you for all that you do and your foundation continues to do for our friends, families and neighbors in this community as they work to recover from the devastation of the fire,” spokesperson Jessica Trowbridge told CEO Tatiana Hernandez on Wednesday. “King Soopers believes in the work that you are doing.”

The Community Foundation also launched the Boulder County Crisis Fund in the aftermath of the King Soopers shooting.