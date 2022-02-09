Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder officially reopens

The King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive has officially reopened, bringing with it all the emotions one might expect — everything from excitement and relief to anxiety and uncertainty.

Grocery store employees and city officials gathered with the community on Wednesday morning outside of the newly redesigned store in south Boulder for a ceremony.

The store, a community hub for many, was the site of a mass shooting on March 22 in which 10 people were killed. It was closed for nearly a year while under construction.

This is a developing story.