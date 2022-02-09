Skip to content

Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder officially…

News

Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder officially reopens

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive has officially reopened, bringing with it all the emotions one might expect — everything from excitement and relief to anxiety and uncertainty.

Grocery store employees and city officials gathered with the community on Wednesday morning outside of the newly redesigned store in south Boulder for a ceremony.

The store, a community hub for many, was the site of a mass shooting on March 22 in which 10 people were killed. It was closed for nearly a year while under construction.

This is a developing story. 

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Do You Adore Your Floor?

    Carpet Masters of Colorado says, “Adore Your Floor!” This is the place with best selection of carpets and flooring in...
  2. What Do Families Say About Alta Vita Independent Living?￼

    What do families say about Alta Vita Independent Living in Longmont? A former RN shared this: “When I walked into...
  3. Real Estate For Senior Living

    If you are interested in looking at real estate for senior living, you should get to know Realtor Fred Smith....
  4. Your Alternative To Assisted Living Facilities

    The team of personal caregivers at Cozy Country Care are qualified CNAs who provide long and short-term elderly care solutions...
  5. The Finest USDA Choice Beef, Hand-Cut To Order

    Making a grocery list? Better add Your Butcher, Frank to your plans. They have the finest USDA Choice beef, hand-cut...