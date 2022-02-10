Skip to content

Boulder County plans controlled burning at Mud Lake Open Space

Boulder County authorities are advising residents they plan to conduct slash pile burns north of Nederland at Mud Lake this winter and that smoke and flames might be visible.

The slash pile burning will be conducted by the Boulder County Parks & Open Space and the Sheriff’s Office Fire Management Program as conditions allow, according to a county news release. Boulder County officials said the operations will be conducted only when there is sufficient snow cover to ensure safe fire operations and containment.

The release said there are about 50 wood piles at Mud Lake open space that fire crews hope to burn when there is a winter weather system in the area. The piles are in the area of Colo. 72 and Indian Peaks Drive. The pile burns are a result of thinning operations and the burns are conducted to reduce the amount of fuel on the ground. Slash pile burns do not require park closures.

The area will be continuously monitored to ensure fires are completely out, according to the release. Officials warned that residents may see smoke and flames during the burning as well as the days and weeks following the burning. The release asked that resident not call 911 because a prescribed burn is not an emergency.

For more information, residents can contact Boulder County Parks & Open Space Resource Specialist Nick Stremel at 303-678-6290 or nstremel@bouldercounty.org. Updates will be posted to boco.org/burns.

