Skip to content

Locals, ex-Broncos playing or coaching in…

Latest Headlines

Locals, ex-Broncos playing or coaching in Rams-Bengals Super Bowl LVI showdown

Los Angeles is set to take on Cincinnati in Sunday's championship game at SoFi Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders’ Zay Jones (7) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals’ Chidobe Awuzie (22) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Las Vegas Raiders’ Zay Jones (7) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals’ Chidobe Awuzie (22) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
By | knewman@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Rams are set to take on the Bengals on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Here’s a look at ex-Broncos and those with Colorado ties who are playing or coaching in the game.

Rams

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Outside linebacker Von Miller was traded to the Rams at midseason after 11 years with Denver in which he was named to eight Pro Bowls and was the Super Bowl 50 MVP. He can win another ring in his second Super Bowl appearance and pad his resume for Canton.

Outside linebacker Justin Hollins, the Broncos’ fifth-round pick out of Oregon in 2019, took on a reserve role on L.A.’s defense over the latter half of the season. He has one tackle this postseason in 46 defensive snaps, while also seeing time on special teams.

Special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis is an Arvada graduate who also served as the Broncos’ special teams coordinator from 2015-16. An All-American wrestler at Wyoming, DeCamillis began his NFL career in Denver in 1989 as a football administrative assistant.

Assistant quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson was an All-Colorado quarterback for Chatfield before going on to star at Oklahoma State. He spent four seasons in the NFL but never played in a game. Robinson spent last year as L.A.’s assistant wide receivers coach.

Wideout Warren Jackson starred at CSU before the Broncos signed him as an undrafted free agent last year. He was cut midway through training camp, was signed and cut by the Vikings, and then was added to the Rams’ practice squad in November.

Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, left, stands on the field with offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, right, before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Seattle.

Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan recently interviewed for the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy. He got his NFL start in Denver and spent six years as a Broncos assistant, including offensive assistant/QBs coach in 2015. Callahan now commands the Bengals’ best chance at an upset: a potent, balanced offense featuring quarterback Joe Burrow, wideout Ja’Marr Chase and tailback Joe Mixon.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie had a prolific career for CU in which he finished as the Buffs’ all-time leader in tackles for loss and sacks by a defensive back. In his first season in Cincy after four with the Cowboys, the Bengals have leaned on Awuzie heavily in the playoffs.

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou was a four-year starter for the Buffs who has emerged as a quality run-stuffer over four seasons in Cincinnati. He was inactive for the AFC championship (knee injury) and has been limited in practice. He’s questionable for Sunday.

Quarterback Brandon Allen went 1-2 in three starts for the Broncos in 2019 and is in his second season as Joe Burrow’s backup. Allen was 1-4 when Burrow went down with a knee injury last year, and posted a 76.2 rating in his lone start this season (a Week 18 loss).

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Flatiron View Apartments In Boulder

    Choosing your home is important. Flatiron View Apartments focuses on your needs to provide the perfect space. Enjoy spacious one...
  2. This Is Yoga For Life

    Are you looking for a yoga practice that meets you where you are? KerryTemple-Wood Yoga for Life opens you to...
  3. Honor Their Service With A Monument

    Do you have veterans in your family who have passed? Honor their service with a monument in bronze, granite or...
  4. Saving For The Future Starts Now

    Saving for the future starts now. Whether you are looking for short-term or longer term strategies to reach your financial...
  5. More Americans Are Choosing Cremation

    More Americans are choosing cremation over traditional burials in their end-of-life planning. Pre-planning your own service is a thoughtful act...