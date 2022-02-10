Enjoy these upcoming events this spring in Estes Park

If old man winter is getting you down, then read ahead for exciting events coming up this Spring! With local favorites like the Whiskey Warm Up and new performances from Grammy award winning artists like Judy Collins, you are sure to find something to get you ready for warmer weather. See below for a list of upcoming events in Estes Park this Spring:

Saturday, March 5

Whiskey Warm Up Presented by Elkins Colorado Whisky

Saturday March 26

Judy Collins at The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall

Saturday April 1

Bigfoot Days Festival Presented by The Highland Bard

Saturday April 23

Crystal Gale at The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall

Thursday May 5

Flor de Toloache Cinco de Mayo Celebracion at The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall

Tuesday May 10

Spirited Giving – Official Stoker Con Pre-Party at The Stanley Hotel

The best way to shake off the winter blues is with a sampling of the best whiskey in town. The Whiskey Warm Up returns in 2022 to celebrate our homegrown whiskey distilleries. Later in the month, the multi Grammy Award winning artist Judy Collins takes the stage at The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall. Revving up April is the return of Bigfoot Days, a festival celebrating the paranormal aspects of the legend of Bigfoot with special guest speakers, film premieres and more. Later that month, American Country artist Crystal Gale will bring her hit songs to The Stanley. As Spring continues, celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the Latin Grammy award winning female mariachi fusion band, Flor de Toloache at The Stanley Hotel. Then, join a series of acclaimed horror writers as they share their secrets to great writing at Spirited Giving, an event in which all proceeds will be donated to the Glen Haven Fire Department.

Bring your friends and family to any of these great events coming up this spring in Estes Park. There’s something for everyone to enjoy in town, so grab tickets and let’s get ready for spring!