Westbound I-70 lanes blocked near Eisenhower Tunnel after multi-vehicle crash

Snow moves into the Front Range in time for the evening commute

The Eisenhower Memorial Tunnel, about 60 miles west of Denver on Interstate 70, sits at an elevation of 11,013 feet at the East Portal and 11,158 feet at the West Portal. The Tunnel traverses through the Continental Divide at an average elevation of 11,112 feet. When originally opened in the 1970s, the tunnel was not only the highest vehicular tunnel in the U.S, but at that time it was also the highest in the world. The tunnel sees 35,000 vehicles driving through a day. The tunnels are staffed 24 hours a day every day of the year.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel were closed Friday after a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to Colorado State Patrol.

In a 2:53 p.m. tweet, CSP Golden said the crash happened at the tunnel entrance at mile marker 216.

In Denver, eastbound 6th Avenue was shutdown Friday afternoon just west of Interstate 25 because of a two-vehicle crash, police said in a 3:39 p.m. Twitter post. Traffic was diverted on to Interstate 25 ramps. Drivers were told to expect delays in the area. No injuries were reported.

Snow started falling in the metro area early in the afternoon, making roads wet and slippery as the day progressed under cloudy skies. At about 4:30 p.m., the temperature in Denver had dropped to 28 degrees. In the foothills west of Denver traffic was backed up in areas by the wintry weather driving conditions.

On westbound Interstate 70 between C-470 and Idaho Springs the commercial vehicle chain law went into effect at about 4:45 p.m. because of snowy weather, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.  Passenger vehicle traction law restrictions went into effect along both directions of I-70 between Golden and Idaho Springs at about 3:20 p.m.

A stretch of U.S. Highway 40 in the mountains near Rabbit Ears Pass, between County Road 186 and Colorado 14, was shut down before 5 p.m. by safety concerns because of the winter storm, according to CDOT.

In the metro area, Wheat Ridge went on accident alert at about 5 p.m., police said. Arvada, Castle Rock and Aurora where among metro area cities also going on accident alert.

At Denver International Airport, 74 flights were delayed and 18 canceled between 4 and 8 p.m. on Friday, according to Flight Aware.

