CU Buffs women cruise past California

BERKELEY, Calif. – There is something about playing near her hometown that brings out the best in Sila Finau.

On Friday night, Finau’s latest trip to the Bay Area produced one of her best games of the season and an important win for the Colorado women’s basketball team.

Finau scored 11 points and helped to spark the Buffaloes to a 73-56 rout of California at Haas Pavilion.

Peanut Tuitele had 15 points, Mya Hollingshed had 14, and CU (16-6, 5-6 Pac-12) won its second consecutive game to kick off a four-game road swing.

For Finau, a 5-foot-9 guard from nearby Dublin, Calif., this was her best game during the Pac-12 slate. She had eight points and seven rebounds in CU’s visit to Haas Pavilion a year ago.

“Feels very good,” she said. “I think it was the same thing last year, so it’s just always nice to perform in front of family, I guess; show out a little and give them a little entertainment. I guess I do kind of have a chip on my shoulder for Cal not recruiting me.”

CU was certainly happy to have her on its side Friday, as her 11 points nearly matched her point total from the previous 10 games combined (12).

Finau was hardly alone.

Tuitele, from Chico, Calif., had a big game offensively, hitting 6-of-11 shots, Hollingshed added seven rebounds, Frida Formann drained three 3-pointers and scored nine points and Jaylyn Sherrod dished out seven assists.

“A coach always loves a total team effort and we had that tonight,” CU head coach JR Payne said.

CU needed everybody after some early foul trouble sent three starters to the bench. Hollingshed picked up her second foul with 3:49 to go in the first quarter and didn’t play again until after halftime. Sherrod and guard Tameiya Sadler also sat with foul trouble early.

Despite that, Finau, Formann, Tayanna Jones and others kept the Buffs in the lead.

“A lot of the foul calls came early in the game so that just ended up leaving me in for a longer amount of time and I just knew I had to stay solid, do my job, and in the end, it all worked out,” Finau said. “It was kind of tough in the beginning, but because our team chemistry is so good, I think we found out how to work around it and rather than working against the refs, just working together as a team and doing what we need to do on offense and defense.”

Cal (10-7, 1-5) pulled within 33-29 before halftime and then hit a 3-pointer early in the third to make it 33-32. Another Cal 3-pointer, with 4:15 to play in the third, cut CU’s lead to 42-39.

During the last four minutes of the third quarter, however, Formann and Tuitele sparked a 16-3 run that gave the Buffs a 16-point lead. CU, which never trailed in the game, led by double digits throughout the last 11 minutes.

“I thought we really kind of flexed on them in the second half defensively and then some good execution against some zone defense,” Payne said. “We haven’t seen a lot of zone defense this year. It’s been weeks since we’ve seen zone and I thought we handled it really, really well.”

After a tough, 1-6 stretch, CU has now won back-to-back games convincingly, pulling away in the second half both times.

“I think it just boosts our confidence and just allows us to be able to know what we can do,” Finau said.

Notes

CU tied the all-time series at 12-12 and now has a 6-5 record in Berkeley. … The Buffs have won three in a row at Haas Pavilion and they’ve won five in a row overall against the Bears. … The Buffs made 49.1 percent of their shots (28-of-57), their best percentage in Pac-12 play. … CU converted 23 Cal turnovers into 25 points, while Cal had just one point off of CU’s 12 turnovers.

Fast break

What went right: From the start, the Buffs brought good energy and effort and never trailed. They out-rebounded the Bears, converted turnovers into points, shot the ball well and pulled away in the second half.

What went wrong: First-half foul trouble sent several CU starters to the bench and kept Cal in the game for the first two-and-a-half quarters.

Star of the game: Sila Finau. She played one of her best games of the year, with 11 points, three rebounds and three steals.

What’s next: The Buffs visit Stanford on Sunday at 1 p.m. MST.

Colorado 73, California 56

COLORADO (16-6, 5-6 Pac-12)

Sherrod 1-3 2-2 4, Sadler 2-4 1-2 5, Finau 5-7 0-0 11, Hollingshed 6-13 2-2 14, Tuitele 6-11 3-3 15, Jones 0-2 5-6 5, Formann 3-6 0-0 9, Miller 3-9 0-0 6, Blacksten 1-1 0-0 2, Wetta 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-57 13-15 73.

CALIFORNIA (10-7, 1-5 Pac-12)

McIntosh 4-6 3-3 12, Daniels 2-6 2-2 6, Green 4-11 0-1 10, Lutje Schipholt 2-3 3-3 7, Curry 3-14 8-9 16, Onyiah 0-0 0-0 0, Mastrov 1-2 0-0 2, Crocker 1-2 0-0 2, Samb 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 17-44 17-20 56.

Colorado 20 13 25 15 – 73

California 11 18 13 14 – 56

3-point goals – CU 4-15 (Formann 3-5, Finau 1-2, Hollingshed 0-4, Sherrod 0-1, Tuitele 0-1, Jones 0-1, Miller 0-1), California5-22 (Green 2-9, Curry 2-9, McIntosh 1-3, Mastrov 0-1). Rebounds – CU 31 (Hollingshed 7), California 27 (Lutje Schipholt 7). Assists – CU 18 (Sherrod 7), California 9 (McIntosh 5). Steals – CU 10 (Sherrod, Finau 3), California 5 (McIntosh, Daniels 2). Turnovers – CU 12, California 23. Total fouls – CU 22, California 19. Fouled out – None. A – 2,194.