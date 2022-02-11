CU lacrosse opens season with OT win over Louisville

The University of Colorado lacrosse team started the season off with a 14-13 overtime win over Louisville in Boulder.

The first quarter of the match was played in Friday’s winter storm before being delayed and eventually was moved to the Indoor Practice Facility for the last three quarters.

The Buffs’ Sadie Grozier, who tallied five goals in the win, scored the game-winner in overtime. Colorado also got big contributions from Charlie Rudy with three goals and Sam McGee with two.

Colorado head coach Ann Elliott Whidden was still undecided who to play in goal on Thursday. Grace Donnelly ended up getting the start and had seven saves in the victory.

Nicole Perroni led Louisville with five goals.

The Buffs will not play until Feb. 20. They will play at Harvard at 10 a.m.

Colorado 14, Louisville 13

Louisville 3 3 3 4 0 13Colorado 2 5 5 1 1 14

Goals — UL: Nicole Perroni (5); Hannah Morris (4); Caroline Blalock (2); Kokoro Nakazawa (1); Allegra Catalano (1); CU: Grozier, Sadie (6); Rudy, Charlie (3); McGee, Sam (2); Giordano, Katie (1); Zimmerman, Sydney (1); Pence, Morgan (1).

Goalies — UL: Sara Addeche 63-7-14; CU: Grace Donnelly 63-7-13