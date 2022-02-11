Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Feb. 11, 2022

Boulder County Public Health reported four new COVID-19 deaths on Friday. Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said three of the people who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 were in their 70s. None of them were residents of long-term facilities. All three were vaccinated. The fourth person who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 was in their 90s. They were vaccinated and resided in a long-term care facility.
New cases: 156
Total cases: 59,886
Currently hospitalized: 40
Daily discharges: 4
Total deaths: 365
New deaths: 4
New cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days: 363.59
7-day percent positivity for diagnostic tests as of Feb. 10: 10.7%
*Some of Boulder County Public Health’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Boulder County vaccination data
*Boulder County Public Health’s vaccine data was not able to be updated today because of a technical issue.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 1,285,987
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 11,985
- Total deaths among cases: 11,583
- Total hospitalizations: 58,468
- Total tested: 4,720,749
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,392,916
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,934,236
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 9
- New diagnostic tests: 85
- Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 3,850
- Total positive results for on-campus testing since Jan. 3: 672
*The data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty, and staff.
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 46
- Total staff quarantines: 0
- Total student quarantines: 1
BVSD elementary schools
- Bear Creek: 2 active cases
- Birch: 4 active cases
- Crest View: 2 active cases
- Douglass: 1 active case
- Eldorado PK-8: 2 active cases
- Fireside: 3 active cases
- Flatirons: 1 active case
- Foothill: 1 active case
- Kohl: 1 active case
- Lafayette: 2 active cases
- Louisville: 2 active cases
- Meadowlark: 1 active case
- Mesa: 1 active case
- Monarch PK-8: 2 active cases
- Nederland: 2 active cases
- Ryan: 1 active case
BVSD middle schools
- Broomfield Heights: 1 active case
- Centennial: 2 active cases
- Nederland Middle School/High School: 1 active case
- Nevin Platt: 1 active case
- Southern Hills: 1 active case
- Summit: 1 active case
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 4 active cases
- Broomfield: 2 active cases
- Monarch: 4 active cases
BVSD other departments
- Community Montessori: 1 active case
- Transporation-Lafayette: 1 active case
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 49
- Total active staff cases: 14
- Total student quarantines: 53
- Total staff quarantines: 0
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Black Rock: 1 active student case
- Blue Mountain: 2 student cases
- Burlington: 1 student quarantined
- Centennial: 2 active student cases; 5 students quarantined
- Central: 1 active student case
- Eagle Crest: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined
- Erie: 1 active student case
- Fall River: 2 active student cases
- Grand View: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined
- Highlands: 1 active student case
- Hygiene: 2 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
- Legacy: 2 active student cases; 7 students quarantined
- Longmont Estates: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined
- Mead: 2 students quarantined
- Mountain View: 1 active staff member case; 3 students quarantined
- Niwot: 1 active student case
- Northridge: 1 active student case
- Prairie Ridge: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
- Red Hawk: 2 active student cases and 2 active staff member cases; 1 student quarantined
- Rocky Mountain: 1 active staff member case
- Sanborn: 2 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 4 active student cases
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 3 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
- Coal Ridge: 2 students quarantined
- Erie: 1 active student cases
- Longs Peak: 1 active student case
- Mead: 2 active student cases
- Trail Ridge: 1 active staff member case
- Westview: 1 student quarantined
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 5 active student cases and 1 active staff member case
- Longmont: 1 student quarantined
- Mead: 1 active staff case
- New Meridian: 1 student quarantined
- Niwot: 2 active student cases; 5 students quarantined
- Silver Creek: 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined
SVVSD other departments
- Central Administration: 2 active staff member cases
- LaunchED Virtual Academy: 2 students quarantined
- Spark Discovery Preschool: 1 student quarantined
- St. Vrain Virtual High School: 1 student quarantined