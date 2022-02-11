Law firm providing free Super Bowl rideshare services in Boulder area to reduce drinking and driving

Tenge Law Firm is now offering free Uber, Lyft, and cab rides in the Boulder metro area on seven qualifying holidays this year in an effort to reduce the risk of drinking and driving.

On Feb. 13, the date of the annual Super Bowl, up to 50 people can take advantage of the promotion and will be reimbursed for rides starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 10 a.m. the following day. To qualify, users must be of legal drinking age and the destination must be an address within the specified area.

“You may be surprised to learn that holidays see an increase in drinking and driving around the state of Colorado. Drinking and driving during the holidays can have severe consequences,” the law firm’s website stated.

The service also is available on St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and the day preceding that holiday, and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Those interested in the promotion can find additional information and details on the reimbursement at bit.ly/34MtYme.