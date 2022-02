The Meadows Branch Library in Boulder reopens Saturday after being closed for more than a month due to damage from a sewer line back-up there.

The library, at 4800 Baseline Rd., reopens at 10 a.m. and will have expanded hours. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Visit boulderlibrary.org for more information.