Peace Train: 13 steps we should take to save humanity

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is not a radical publication.

It was founded in 1945 by Albert Einstein and scientists who worked on the Manhattan Project to alert the public about the grave danger of nuclear war. The Bulletin now tries to warn the public about human-caused threats to human existence — including climate change, biological perils and dangerous technologies.

Early in its existence, the Bulletin created a Doomsday Clock to indicate how far our world is from human-caused global catastrophe. In its annual estimate for the year 2022, the Bulletin locates our world as 100 seconds from midnight — a metaphor that shows how far we are from planetary disaster.

The Bulletin recommends 13 immediate practical steps we need to take to save humanity from the major global threats it has created:

The Russian and U.S. presidents should identify more ambitious and comprehensive limits on nuclear weapons and delivery systems by the end of 2022. They should both agree to reduce reliance on nuclear weapons by limiting their roles, missions and platforms, and decrease budgets accordingly. The United States and other countries should accelerate their decarbonization, matching policies to commitments. China should set an example by pursuing sustainable development pathways — not fossil fuel-intensive projects — in the Belt and Road Initiative. U.S. and other leaders should work through the World Health Organization and other international institutions to reduce biological risks of all kinds through better monitoring of animal-human interactions, improvements in international disease surveillance and reporting, increased production, and distribution of medical supplies, and expanded hospital capacity. The United States should persuade allies and rivals that no first use of nuclear weapons is a step toward security and stability and then declare such a policy in concert with Russia (and China). President Biden should eliminate the U.S. president’s sole authority to launch nuclear weapons and work to persuade other countries with nuclear weapons to put in place similar barriers. Russia should rejoin the NATO-Russia Council and collaborate on risk-reduction and escalation-avoidance measures. North Korea should codify its moratorium on nuclear tests and long-range missile tests and help other countries verify a moratorium on enriched uranium and plutonium production. Iran and the United States should jointly return to full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and initiate new, broader talks on Middle East security and missile constraints. Private and public investors should redirect funds away from fossil fuel projects to climate-friendly investments. The world’s wealthier countries should provide more financial support and technology cooperation to developing countries to undertake strong climate action. COVID-recovery investments should favor climate mitigation and adaptation objectives across all economic sectors and address the full range of potential greenhouse gas emission reductions, including capital investments in urban development, agriculture, transport, heavy industry, buildings and appliances, and electric power. National leaders and international organizations should devise more effective regimes for monitoring biological research and development efforts. Governments, technology firms, academic experts and media organizations should cooperate to identify and implement practical and ethical ways to combat internet-enabled misinformation and disinformation. At every reasonable opportunity, citizens of all countries should hold their local, regional and national political officials and business and religious leaders accountable by asking “What are you doing to address climate change?”

If we really care about our own survival and the survival our children, these 13 immediate practical steps are what should be done.